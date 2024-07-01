Lexus RZ, LBX teased for Malaysia – Toyota bZ4X-based EV, hybrid B-segment SUV coming soon?

Posted in Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / July 1 2024 5:08 pm

Toyota and Lexus distributor UMW Toyota Motor may have dragged its feet in bringing electric vehicles to Malaysia, but it looks like it will finally do so soon – and it’s starting with the premium Lexus brand first.

On Instagram, the company teased the all-electric RZ today – the car in the image is distinguishable through the triple headlight modules underneath the L-shaped daytime running lights. As yet, it is unclear which variant of the RZ – which is based on the same e-TNGA platform as the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra – will be brought into Malaysia.

The RZ is available in two versions. The front-wheel-drive RZ300e utilises a single electric motor that produces 204 PS and 265 Nm of torque, and with a 71.4 kWh battery, it delivers a range of up to 480 km on the WLTP cycle.

Given its expected high positioning, however, it’s the all-wheel-drive RZ450e that is more likely to be sold here. That model adds a 109 PS/170 Nm rear motor for a total output 313 PS, getting the car from zero to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds. Given the extra power, the maximum range drops to 440 km with the same 71.4 kWh battery. The RZ450e was previewed at the Toyota Beyond Zero showcase back in February.

Don’t expect the RZ to come cheap – in Thailand, the RZ450e is priced between 3.87 million baht (RM496,800) and 4.19 million baht (RM537,900), although the ongoing tax exemptions for CBU fully-imported EVs should bring the price down quite a bit.

Aside from the RZ, UMW Toyota also teased the arrival of Lexus’ smallest new car, the LBX. A spiritual successor to the CT hatchback, it’s a B-segment SUV based on the same GA-B platform as the Toyota Yaris Cross (not to be confused with the ASEAN-market version, based on Daihatsu’s DNGA). It will sit at the bottom of Lexus’ local lineup, taking the place of the larger (and now discontinued) UX.

Just one version is offered globally – a hybrid model that utilises a 91 PS/120 Nm 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine and a 94 PS/185 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 131 PS. So equipped, the LBX gets from zero to 100 km/h in 9.6 seconds.

Again, the LBX won’t be cheap, retailing at between 2.229 million baht (RM286,100) and 2.39 million baht (RM306,800) in Thailand. Unlike the RZ, this car won’t be eligible for any tax incentives; even so, it should at least be slightly cheaper than the ES sedan, which starts from RM320,888.

GALLERY: Lexus RZ450e at Toyota Beyond Zero

