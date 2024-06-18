2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4Matic AMG Line in Malaysia – now AWD, 224 PS 2.0T mild hybrid, RM296k

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4Matic AMG Line in Malaysia – now AWD, 224 PS 2.0T mild hybrid, RM296k

Five months after facelifted H247 GLA200 made its debut, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has introduced the higher-spec GLA250 4Matic AMG Line. This brings back the look-faster AMG Line model and adds all-wheel drive and a mild hybrid powertrain to the mix for the first time.

Those fancying a step up from the poverty-spec GLA200 will have to trump up quite a bit of extra dough for the privilege – the GLA250 is priced at RM295,888 on-the-road without insurance, a heady RM37,000 more. As usual, this figure includes a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

As before, the GLA250 swaps out the GLA200’s Renault-sourced 1.3 litre turbocharged four-cylinder for Mercedes’ in-house M260 2.0 litre unit. Power is unchanged at 224 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, all sent to an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

What’s new is a 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator (BSG) that provides an extra 14 PS and 150 Nm of accelerative boost, along with 4Matic all-wheel drive. So equipped, the GLA250 sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds – over a second quicker than the GLA200, and a tenth of a second gain over the previous front-wheel-drive GLA250 – on its way to a top speed of 240 km/h.

On the outside, the new GLA250 is differentiated through a redesigned front bumper that gives the car a closer resemblance to full-fat AMG models, along with new graphics for the LED head- (still using LED High Performance reflectors; no projectors here) and taillights. Also setting this variant apart from the lesser GLA200 are the rear diffuser and larger 19-inch AMG five-split-spoke alloy wheels, the latter hiding sports brakes with cross-drilled discs.

Inside, the GLA250 receives a new flat-bottomed sports steering wheel with Mercedes’ latest (and much-maligned) capacitive touch controls, as well as an updated Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) that ditches the centre console touchpad. You now operate the interface exclusively through the 10.25-inch centre touchscreen, with another 10.25-inch digital instrument display sitting in front of the driver.

As is usual for an AMG Line model, you get power-adjustable sports seats with memory, upholstered in Artico faux leather and Microcut microfibre. Also fitted are brushed aluminium trim decor, alloy pedals, black headlining and illuminated side sill scuff plates.

Standard kit includes aluminium roof rails, lowered comfort passive suspension, keyless entry, push-button start, single-zone auto climate control (still no rear vents, unfortunately), 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless charger, a reverse camera, six speakers and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Just like the GLA200, the GLA250 comes with autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, a door opening warning and park assist. Seven airbags and stability control are fitted as standard.

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 

Comments

  anonymous on Jun 18, 2024 at 7:30 pm

    holy crap whoever buys this is dumb as rocks. was gonna give the benefit of the doubt but as soon as i read “still using LED High Performance reflectors; no projectors here” i just knew that mercedes malaysia is scamming its way (again). while the competition is packing their cars with features and tech, mercedes keeps removing them lol. but then again people will still buy it for some reason, which is why mercedes keeps getting away with it. oh well continue on and be irrelevant very soon malaysia. ;p

