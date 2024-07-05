2024 Toyota Yaris Cross updated in Europe – new 130 PS hybrid powertrain added, improved safety kit

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / July 5 2024 3:34 pm

The European-market Toyota Yaris Cross (not to be confused with the one specific to ASEAN markets) has received a series of updates that are similar to those made to the Yaris hatchback last June. The brand’s B-segment crossover is now offered with two hybrid systems, two drivetrains as well as an enhanced kit list.

In terms of powertrains, the previous M15A-FXE engine makes a return and is now the base option. The 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-three petrol unit is paired with an electronic CVT driving the front wheels and augmented by two motor-generators (MG) for a total system output of 116 PS (114 hp or 85 kW).

The new addition to the line-up uses the same engine but the MG1 (motor driven by the engine) and MG2 (drive motor powering the wheels) are made more powerful. As a result, outputs are up to 130 PS (129 hp or 96 kW) and 185 Nm, which are the exact figures as the Yaris hatchback.

According to the carmaker, the 130 PS powertrain in front-wheel drive guise will complete the 0-100 km/h sprint in 10.7 seconds, which is half a second faster than the 116 PS equivalent. Both the 116 PS and 130 PS options are also available with all-wheel drive.

Toyota notes the new hybrid tech features a function that assists the car’s acceleration or deceleration in line with changes in the road gradient, mitigating the need for additional pressure on the accelerator when driving uphill and provides downhill control. There is also Predictive Efficient Drive, Predictive Deceleration Support and Predictive State of Charge that collects driving behaviour data to increase efficiency.

Other tweaks include improved NVH and a more expansive Toyota Safety Sense suite, the latter with an expanded scope of operation for functions such as Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist and Proactive Driving Assist. Adaptive High-beam System and Emergency Driving Stop System are new additions to the list of systems.Later in the year, the Premiere Edition variant of the Yaris Cross will gain digital key support linked to the MyToyota app.

