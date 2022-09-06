In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 September 2022 6:06 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has introduced a new GR Sport variant of the Yaris Cross in Europe, which benefits from styling and minor performance tweaks, while retaining the same hybrid powertrain as the regular model. This version of the small crossover was launched in Japan back in July this year.

As such, it’s still a 1.5 litre three-cylinder petrol engine, an e-CVT and an electric motor for a total system output of 116 PS (114 hp) and 120 Nm of torque – the setup is front-wheel drive.

In GR Sport guise, the 2022 World Urban Car of The Year is distinguished by new 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with a machined finish. Elsewhere, the front grille features an exclusive “hot stamp” piano black mesh pattern, the rear receives a new diffuser, and there are a bunch of GR badges.

A new Dynamic Grey finish is the GR Sport’s signature colour, which can be ordered as a bi-tone option with a contrast black roof and pillars. Inside, the front sports seats get a new grey upholstery with red stitching – also applied on the steering wheel and shift lever – but customers can option premium GR Sport black perforated Ultrasuede seats with leather-like bolsters and red stitching.

As for dynamic performance, the Yaris Cross GR Sport has been sharpened thanks to retuned suspension that the carmaker says provides enhanced steering, roll and grip feel.

Toyota positions the GR Sport variant alongside the Elegant and Adventure as high-grade offerings, so the standard kit list includes dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, rear privacy glass and Toyota T-Mate package.

Pre-sales of the new Yaris Cross GR Sport in Europe will begin in the third quarter of 2022. The crossover has been a hit among buyers in the region since going on sale last year, and in the first half of this year, 77,000 units have been sold. The figure represents a 7.7% share of the competitive B-SUV segment and accounts for 48% of the Yaris model family.