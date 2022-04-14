In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 14 April 2022 11:46 am / 2 comments

The Toyota Yaris Cross has won the 2022 edition of the World Urban Car of The Year title, selected from an initial entry list of five cars in its category that is also comprised of the Dacia Sandero, Renault Kiger, Opel Mokka and Volkswagen Taigun.

The initial list was subsequently trimmed down to a shortlist of three comprising the Yaris Cross, Taigun and Mokka, and the World Urban Car of The Year award for 2022 eventually went to the Toyota Yaris Cross. This category was won last year by the Honda e.

Overall World Car of The Year honours for 2022 went to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which in fact scooped another two titles for 2022 World Electric Car of The Year as well as for 2022 World Car Design of The Year.

This year saw the top three slots for World Car of The Year 2022 populated by fully electric vehicles, where second place was held by the Kia EV6, winner of 2022 European Car of The Year, and completing the top three places for this year’s edition is the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Having made its debut in April 2020, the Toyota Yaris Cross was offered with a choice of pure internal combustion as well as hybrid powertrains. The first is a 1.5 litre Dynamic Force three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine making 120 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque from 4,800 to 5,200 rpm. This was paired with a Direct-Shift CVT gearbox and a choice of FWD or AWD.

Joining the petrol version is the Hybrid, which sports an Atkinson-cycle version of the engine which produces 91 PS at 5,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque from 3,800 to 4,800 rpm. The electrified part of the equation comes courtesy of an 80 PS/141 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 116 PS; the E-Four version additionally gets a rear-axle 5.2 PS/52 Nm motor to form AWD.

