30 March 2021

Toyota has introduced a new variant of the Yaris Cross in Europe called the Adventure, which is also known as the Dynamic in the United Kingdom. Featuring a more rugged exterior and a revised cabin, the model will go on sale in September this year, although pre-bookings will start earlier in the second quarter.

In terms of exterior changes, the Yaris Cross Adventure is equipped with front and rear bumper protection plates, along with a set of silver roof rails and 18-inch wheels in a dark grey finish. Meanwhile, the interior receives piano black trim and a black headliner, joined by seats upholstered in leather-like material with a specific Adventure design.

Other notable cues include a deco line that runs across the black, soft-touch dashboard and inner door mouldings, finished in Yaris Cross’ signature Warm Gold colour. The steering wheel and shift lever are also wrapped in leather.

For the first 12 months of sales, the new variant can be ordered with the Premiere Edition package, which adds full-leather seat upholstery and 18-inch machined alloy wheels. This step-up grade also gets a powered tailgate with hands-free operation, a head-up display and a few two-tone paint finish combinations as standard.

As for the powertrain, the Adventure is available with a hybrid all-wheel drive setup consisting of a 1.5 litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor for 116 PS (114 hp) and a CO2 emission rating of 110 g/km.