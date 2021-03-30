Toyota has introduced a new variant of the Yaris Cross in Europe called the Adventure, which is also known as the Dynamic in the United Kingdom. Featuring a more rugged exterior and a revised cabin, the model will go on sale in September this year, although pre-bookings will start earlier in the second quarter.
In terms of exterior changes, the Yaris Cross Adventure is equipped with front and rear bumper protection plates, along with a set of silver roof rails and 18-inch wheels in a dark grey finish. Meanwhile, the interior receives piano black trim and a black headliner, joined by seats upholstered in leather-like material with a specific Adventure design.
Other notable cues include a deco line that runs across the black, soft-touch dashboard and inner door mouldings, finished in Yaris Cross’ signature Warm Gold colour. The steering wheel and shift lever are also wrapped in leather.
For the first 12 months of sales, the new variant can be ordered with the Premiere Edition package, which adds full-leather seat upholstery and 18-inch machined alloy wheels. This step-up grade also gets a powered tailgate with hands-free operation, a head-up display and a few two-tone paint finish combinations as standard.
As for the powertrain, the Adventure is available with a hybrid all-wheel drive setup consisting of a 1.5 litre four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor for 116 PS (114 hp) and a CO2 emission rating of 110 g/km.
Our Vios and “so-called” Yaris been sitting the old platform since 2007.
When will European Yaris and Yaris Cross come here? Those are the only 2 received TNGA-B
This one looks nicer than the corolla cross.
If Malaysians can live with same platform for Saga for more than 2 decades, apalah sangat with 2017?
Toyota is saying they have a lot of money to have different cars for different countries of the world. Third world countries, they have cheapskate design, poor safety, 1st world with good design, excellent safety features.