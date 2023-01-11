In BMW, Cars, Local News, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / 11 January 2023 10:14 am / 0 comments

The G20 BMW 3 Series facelift was launched in Malaysia yesterday and here’s a walk-around video of the refreshed sports sedan. We’re getting the G20 LCI in three flavours – the 320i, 330i and 330e, all exclusively available in M Sport trim. Yes, this time around, every 3 Series – even the base 320i – comes with the sportiest looks. And suspension.

The CKD locally assembled 3 Series LCI range starts from RM283,800 for the 320i, going up to RM317,800 for the 330i. The 330e plug-in hybrid is priced at RM298,800, all on-the-road without insurance, but with BMW’s five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service. Without the extended warranty package, the prices are RM263,600 (320i), RM278,600 (330e) and RM297,600 (330i).

Under the hood of the pure petrol models is the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with the familiar eight-speed torque converter automatic sending drive to the rear axle. The 320i’s has 184 PS/300 Nm and a 0-100 km/h time of 7.4 seconds, and top speed is 235 km/h. The 330i’s more powerful version of the same engine gets a big bump to 258 PS/400 Nm, good for a 5.8 seconds sprint and 250 km/h top speed.

The 330e is as fast to 100 km/h and has a 230 km/h top speed from a total system output of 292 PS/420 Nm. The plug-in hybrid is assisted by a 109 PS/265 Nm electric motor integrated into the ZF gearbox – when fully charged, the motor alone powers the car for an EV experience up to 50 km, below 140 km/h. The PHEV is 245 kg heavier than the 330i (1,845 vs 1,600 kg) and has a boot that’s around 100 litres smaller (375 vs 480 litres).

As mentioned, this is the first time that the entire 3 Series range is M Sport-only from launch, and BMW Malaysia says that its decision is based on customer demand.

The M Sport package includes a honeycomb mesh for the central air intake, M aerodynamics package in gloss black, Shadow Line trim, small M badges on the sides, M entry sills, M pedals (and footrest), sports seats, black headlining and an M specific instrument cluster display. There’s also M badging on the keyfob.

Amazingly, all three variants wear the same 18-inch five twin-spoke alloys with staggered tyre sizes (wider rears), which means that they all look virtually the same, which is of course a boon to 320i buyers. As for suspension, the 320i and 330i ride on M Sport suspension while the 330e gets adaptive suspension. No comfort suspension, but BMW Malaysia hinted that the upcoming LWB 330Li could have the more forgiving setup.

Inside, the big news is the introduction of the BMW Curved Display, an impressive long screen that combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen, running BMW Live Cockpit Professional on the latest BMW Operating System 8, which features BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. A head-up display is standard.

Screen aside, the dashboard now matches that of the i4 EV and the traditional gear lever has all but disappeared, replaced by a stubby selector. Black Vernasca leather is the default upholstery, but 330i and 330e owners can opt for Mocha. The 320i has six speakers while the ’30’ models have 10. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard, and free.

In the safety department, we have Driving Assistant as standard. The pack includes Lane Departure Warning with active steering interventions, Lane Change Warning, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention (AEB), Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info and manual Speed Limit Assist. Still no ACC and Level 2 autonomous driving though.

The 2023 BMW 3 Series facelift starts from RM283,800 for the 320i, while the 330i goes for RM317,800. The 330e PHEV retails for RM298,800. Prices include BMW’s five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme, which comes along with roadside assistance, the BMW Group Loyalty+ app, BMW Privileges Card and BMW Service Online.

Watch the walk-around video above as we show you what’s new and what’s cool about the latest 3 Series. Also, check out this post comparing the LCI and original G20 side-by-side. Then, have your say in the comments below – what do you think of the 3er’s latest looks and features?

GALLERY: 2023 BMW 330i M Sport

GALLERY: 2023 BMW 330e M Sport

GALLERY: 2023 BMW 320i M Sport