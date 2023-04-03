In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 April 2023 6:54 pm / 0 comments

Launched in Malaysia last month, the facelifted BMW 340i xDrive comes to market in two forms, the M340i xDrive that is priced at RM391,800, and the online-exclusive M340i xDrive M Sport Pro at RM396,800; it’s the former for which we bring a live image gallery here; these prices are on-the-road without insurance, and include a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled servicing.

For the premium paid over the RM319,800 330i M Sport and the RM325,800 long-wheelbase 330Li M Sport, the key differentiator is the larger, more powerful engine, which in the M340i xDrive is a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder petrol engine producing 387 hp and 500 Nm of torque. Outputs go to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Driveline hardware that comes on the M340i as standard is the M Sport differential, while its chassis gets Adaptive M suspension along with variable sport steering.

Rolling stock on the M340i xDrive facelift features a set of Style 791 M Bicolour 19-inch double-spoke M alloy wheels, wearing tyres measuring 225/40 in front and 255/35 at the back. Adding to the sporty exterior look is the M high-gloss Shadowline package that brings trim items in gloss black.

In the cabin, driver instrumentation comes courtesy of a 12.3-inch Information Display that joins a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional ensemble running on BMW Operating System 8 also includes a head-up display.

The front row is outfitted with sports seats where the driver gets electric adjustment and a memory function, and an M steering wheel receives hand-stitched Walknappa leather, while upholstery options are Vernasca leather in black or Mocha for the M340i xDrive; the M Sport Pro version gets the selection of Tacora Red in place of Mocha (brown).

Also included are the storage compartment package, automatic air-conditioning, ambient lighting, automatic anti-dazzle interior rear-view mirror and a powered glass roof, while audio is by a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

For driver assistance systems in the M340i xDrive, there are Parking Assistant (Park Assist, Park Distance Control, Lateral Parking Aid, Reverse Assist Camera) and Driving Assistant (lane departure warning, front collision warning with brake intervention, rear crossing warning with brake intervention, rear crossing traffic warning, rear collision warning, speed limit info, manual speed limit assist, and cruise control with braking.

Paint finishes for the facelifted BMW M340i xDrive in Malaysia are comprised of Alpine White, Black Sapphire, M Portimao Blue, M Brooklyn Grey, Skyscraper Grey as well as the Melbourne Red finish seen on the car photographed here.