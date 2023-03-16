In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 16 March 2023 12:09 pm / 0 comments

2023 BMW 330i M Sport facelift, Malaysian debut

Alongside the Malaysian market debuts of the G20 BMW M340i xDrive and 330Li M Sport comes an update to the 330i within the 3 Series range.

Launched locally in January this year, the facelifted 330i now gets adaptive M suspension in place of the regular, fixed-rate M Sport suspension, and along with it a price hike of RM2,000 to RM319,800 (with the extended warranty and service package, or RM299,600 without), from the initial RM317,800 at its January arrival.

Being the 330i, this continues to be powered by the B48 turbocharged inline four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 258 PS from 5,000 rpm to 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,550 rpm to 4,400 rpm, which are output to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In terms of claimed performance figures, 0-100 km/h is elapsed in 5.8 seconds, and top speed is 250 km/h. Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are claimed to be 6.6 l/100 km and 148 g/km, respectively.

2023 G20 BMW 330i M Sport facelift update specifications (right) – click to enlarge

Exterior kit for the 2023 M Sport includes a set of 18-inch double-spoke alloys in the Style 848 M bicolour finish measuring 7.5J in front and 8.5J at the rear, shod in run-flat tyres measuring 225/45R18 in front and 255/40R18 at the rear.

Inside, the 330i M Sport continues to feature the Curved Display that consists of a 12.3-inch driver instrument display with head-up display and a 14.9-inch control display. Included is the Connected Package Professional that brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Remote Services and ConnectedDrive services with Intelligent Emergency Call and Teleservices.

Interior conveniences continue to include three-zone automatic air-conditioning, comfort access, electric front seat adjustment with driver’s seat memory function, ambient lighting, a through-loading system for extra-long parcels, a storage compartment package and a wireless device charging tray.

Safety kit on the 330i M Sport is comprised of the Driving Assistant package that brings lane departure and lane change warning, front collision warning, rear crossing traffic warning, rear collision prevention and speed limit information. Within the Parking Assistant package is Active Park Distance Control, Reversing Assistant, Lateral Parking Aid and a reverse assist camera.

