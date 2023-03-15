In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 March 2023 5:45 pm / 2 comments

The arrival of the facelifted BMW 3 Series range in Malaysia in January this year brought the announcement that the M340i xDrive and long wheelbase 330Li are to arrive in this market in March, and here they are – we take a look at the 3.0 litre performance variant here.

This time, the performance variant of the facelifted 3 Series is sold in two forms – the M340i xDrive at RM391,800, and the M340i xDrive M Sport Pro at RM396,800, the latter being an online exclusive which commands a pre-booking fee of RM3,000. Prices are on-the-road without insurance, and with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled servicing.

Also included in the purchase price for each are BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline, the BMW Group Loyalty Plus mobile app, the BMW Privileges card, and BMW Service Online.

The heart of the M340i xDrive is its 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol inline-six cylinder engine that produces 387 hp and 500 Nm of torque, sending drive to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the 0-100 km/h acceleration run to be done in 4.4 seconds while top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

The powertrain is assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, where a starter-generator provides an additional 11 PS as well as aiding in brake energy recuperation and supplying the car’s 12-volt electrical system. Performance-oriented hardware on the M340i xDrive include the M Sport differential, Adaptive M suspension as well as variable sport steering.

Standard exterior kit on the M340i xDrive is comprised of adaptive LED headlamps with High Beam Assistant, M exterior mirrors, Style 91 M Bicolour 19-inch double-spoke M alloy wheels, which house M Sport brakes with blue callipers. Rounding up the exterior visual signature on the M340i xDrive is the M Aerodynamics and M High-Gloss Shadowline trim packages.

M Sport Pro specification for the G20 M340i xDrive LCI

For a RM5,000 premium, stepping up to the M Sport Pro brings an appearance package that includes 19-inch Style 892 M double-spoke wheels in Bicolour Jet Black, M lights Shadowline, M Sport brake callipers in high-gloss red, M high-gloss Shadow Line with an extended content pack comprised of the kidney grille frame and slats in high-gloss black and the M rear spoiler in sapphire black.

Inside, driver instrumentation is by a 12.3-inch Information Display, joining a 14.9-inch touchscreen control display for infotainment. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional setup includes a head-up display, running on the latest version of BMW Operating System 8.

Also included in the M340i xDrive are Comfort Access, Remote Software Update and BMW ID, the Connected Package Professional (Remote services and smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices and ConnectedDrive Services.

Sports seats are specified for the driver and front passenger, the former getting a memory function along with electric adjustment. The M steering wheel gets hand-stitched Walknappa leather, and is combined with the headliner in anthracite and aluminium rhombicle anthracite as part of its M Interior trim package.

M340i xDrive LCI interior in M Sport Pro specification; click to enlarge

Interior upholstery for the M340i xDrive features Vernasca leather in black or Mocha, while the M Sport Pro specification swaps the Mocha colour choice for Tacora Red.

Also added here as standard are the storage compartment package, automatic air-conditioning, ambient lighting, automatic anti-dazzle interior rear-view mirror and a powered glass roof. Audio in the M340i xDrive comes courtesy of a Harman Kardon surround sound system; optionally available is the M Sport package Pro which adds the M colourway for the seat belts.

Driver assistance systems in the M340i xDrive include Parking Assistant (Park Assist, Park Distance Control, Lateral Parking Aid, Reverse Assist Camera) and Driving Assistant (lane departure warning, front collision warning with brake intervention, rear crossing warning with brake intervention, rear crossing traffic warning, rear collision warning, speed limit info, manual speed limit assist, and cruise control with braking.

Exterior colours for the facelifted G20 BMW M340i xDrive are Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red, M Portimao Blue, M Brooklyn Grey and Skyscraper Grey; paint selection for the M Sport Pro specification shares the range, except with the omission of Melbourne Red and Skyscraper Grey from the original palette.

GALLERY: G20 BMW M340i xDrive LCI, UK market