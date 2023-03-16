In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Hafriz Shah / 16 March 2023 10:38 am / 1 comment

As promised, BMW Malaysia has launched the 2023 BMW 330Li M Sport facelift in Malaysia. Alongside the updated M340i, the long-wheelbase G28 LCI completes the refreshed 3 Series range, and is priced from RM305,600 with the standard two-year warranty, or RM325,800 with the five-year extended warranty and service package.

This makes the 330Li exactly RM6k more expensive than the standard-wheelbase 330i, RM27k dearer than the 330e and RM42k over the base 320i. Still, the new comfort-biased variant is RM66k less the more performance-oriented M340i xDrive. Compared to the pre-facelift 330Li, however, the LCI version sees a full RM20k price hike with the extended warranty package.

The facelifted bits aside, the 2023 330Li pretty much carries over the exact same formula as the outgoing LWB model. It gets more premium and passenger-oriented specifications, with highlights including a comfort suspension system, a panoramic sunroof and Sensatec leather-covered dashboard. As before, the 330Li gets unique trapezoidal exhaust exits instead of round pipes on the 320i, 330e and 330i.

Compared to the pre-facelift version, it gets the full M Sport LCI accouterments – sharper styling with slimmer headlights, double-bar kidney grille (finished in all-black extended Shadowline here), updated interior with the Curved Display taken from the i4, toggle switch gear selector and now-standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, i.e. no longer a chargeable extra.

The wheels are the exact same 18-inch double­spoke style 848 items, matching both the pre-FL 330Li and the updated 320i/330e/330i. Behind them are the standard braking system as per the 320i though, and not the upgraded M Sport blue-caliper setup fitted on the 330e and 330i. Exterior colour options are limited to Carbon Black, Mineral White, M Portimao Blue and Skyscraper Grey, all matched to brown Mocha interior.

Specific to the 330Li is the higher-riding and softer comfort suspension system (passive, non-adjustable), compared to the fixed M Sport suspension on the base 320i and adaptive suspension on the 330e and 330i (the latter launched in January 2023 with M Sport suspension, updated in March with adaptive dampers alongside a RM2k price increase). Matching this is the standard steering system instead of variable sport steering on the other variants.

Inside, the G28 LCI is further embellished with galvanic control knobs (an upgrade over other variants), but it does get standard piano black/Aluminium interior trim and comfort seats rather than M Sport items. M Sport-specific steering wheel and anthracite black headliner are still in place, thankfully, as is the 10-speaker HiFi loundspeaker system (one up over the six-speaker setup in the 320i).

As goes without saying, the 330Li’s wheelbase remains 110 mm-longer than the rest of the G20 range, with all of it going to the rear door/seat section. As per the pre-facelift LWB model, the rear seats are fixed and non-foldable.

Click to enlarge.

For power, it goes unchanged, matching the 330i with its B48 2.0 litre turbo making 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque, linked to a Steptronic Sport eight-speed torque converter automatic sending power to the rear wheels. The 330Li is heavier than the 330i, so it takes 6.2 seconds to complete the 100 km/h sprint (0.4 sec slower), though the top speed remains at 250 km/h. BMW claims an average fuel consumption figure of 6.4 litres/100 km.

In the safety department, it gets Driving Assistant as standard. The pack includes Lane Departure Warning with active steering interventions, Lane Change Warning, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention (AEB), Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info and manual Speed Limit Assist. Still no ACC and Level 2 autonomous driving though.

You can watch our review of the pre-FL 330Li here, which should match the updated version rather closely apart from the updated styling. And now that the local 3 Series LCI range is complete, which one would be your pick, and why? Discuss below.