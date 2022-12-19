In Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Pan Eu Jin / 19 December 2022 12:11 pm / 1 comment

Launched in Malaysia in 2021, the G28 BMW 330Li M Sport was introduced as the long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series. Priced from RM289,680 on-the-road without insurance, the 330Li is covered by a two-year unlimited mileage warranty. Opt for the five-year extended warranty and service package and it’ll bump the price tag up to RM305,800. By comparison, the 330i with a standard warranty is priced from RM283,680 and RM299,800 with the extended warranty.

Compared to the standard 3 Series, the 330Li has a 110 mm longer wheelbase at 2,961 mm and is also 6 mm taller at 2,961 mm. Even with the larger dimensions, the 330Li is still 144 mm shorter at 4,819 mm, with a 14 mm shorter wheelbase compared to the G30 5 Series at 2,947 mm. With the longer wheelbase, rear occupants benefit from an additional 42 mm of legroom although boot space remains unchanged at 480 litres.

The 330Li distinguishes itself from the regular 3 Series with model-specific trapezoidal exhaust tips and 18-inch five-double-spoke style 848 M two-tone alloy wheels. Exterior equipment includes an M sport exterior package for sportier front and rear bumpers, M Sport brakes and adaptive LED headlamps. Missing in the 330Li are front LED fog lamps and M Sport suspension, when compared with the 330i.

Inside, the 330Li comes with a light bar behind the front seats that are linked to the car’s 11-colour ambient lighting system and the rear seats do not fold down like in the regular 3 Series. The cabin is also equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 205-watt HiFi sound system and a triple-zone air conditioning system. Exclusive to the 330Li is a panoramic sunroof.

The seats are wrapped in Mocha brown Vernasca leather with a beige headliner overhead and unlike the 330i, the 330Li does not get sport seats. Driver aids include autonomous emergency braking, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, lane change warning, lane keeping assist and the Parking Assistant with reversing assistant.

Under the hood of the 330Li is a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder providing 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox to drive the rear wheels. The 330Li’s 0-100 km/h time is 0.4 seconds slower than the 330i, at 6.2 seconds.