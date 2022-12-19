Launched in Malaysia in 2021, the G28 BMW 330Li M Sport was introduced as the long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series. Priced from RM289,680 on-the-road without insurance, the 330Li is covered by a two-year unlimited mileage warranty. Opt for the five-year extended warranty and service package and it’ll bump the price tag up to RM305,800. By comparison, the 330i with a standard warranty is priced from RM283,680 and RM299,800 with the extended warranty.
Compared to the standard 3 Series, the 330Li has a 110 mm longer wheelbase at 2,961 mm and is also 6 mm taller at 2,961 mm. Even with the larger dimensions, the 330Li is still 144 mm shorter at 4,819 mm, with a 14 mm shorter wheelbase compared to the G30 5 Series at 2,947 mm. With the longer wheelbase, rear occupants benefit from an additional 42 mm of legroom although boot space remains unchanged at 480 litres.
The 330Li distinguishes itself from the regular 3 Series with model-specific trapezoidal exhaust tips and 18-inch five-double-spoke style 848 M two-tone alloy wheels. Exterior equipment includes an M sport exterior package for sportier front and rear bumpers, M Sport brakes and adaptive LED headlamps. Missing in the 330Li are front LED fog lamps and M Sport suspension, when compared with the 330i.
Inside, the 330Li comes with a light bar behind the front seats that are linked to the car’s 11-colour ambient lighting system and the rear seats do not fold down like in the regular 3 Series. The cabin is also equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 205-watt HiFi sound system and a triple-zone air conditioning system. Exclusive to the 330Li is a panoramic sunroof.
The seats are wrapped in Mocha brown Vernasca leather with a beige headliner overhead and unlike the 330i, the 330Li does not get sport seats. Driver aids include autonomous emergency braking, rear-cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, lane change warning, lane keeping assist and the Parking Assistant with reversing assistant.
Under the hood of the 330Li is a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder providing 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox to drive the rear wheels. The 330Li’s 0-100 km/h time is 0.4 seconds slower than the 330i, at 6.2 seconds.
Comments
is there a reason why malaysia almost always never gets the upgraded sound system (quite literally almost all makes save for Volvo). and for brands like BMW to not even include it as an option is just criminal if you ask me. malaysians spend an ungodly amount of time in their cars and it’s so unfortunate we almost always have to settle for sub par quality when it comes to sound systems. and before anyone says “but you can always upgrade after you purchase the vehicle,” sure. but that also means voiding warranty. and not to mention the additional time you have to make to drop your car off to get the speakers installed. so yeah, no thanks. i’d rather just have it factory installed even if it means paying a bit extra. but let’s be realistic, Volvo includes Harmon Kardon speakers as their ‘base’ and Bowers and Wilkins speakers for their XC60 and up but their cars are on par in terms of pricing (especially considering they literally include every single safety feature on offer) so for BMW to do this is a crime (not to forget Mercedes and the 6 speakers in their over 300k C class lol).