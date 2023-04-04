In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 4 April 2023 10:51 am / 3 comments

Completing the facelifted BMW 3 Series line-up in Malaysia is the 2023 G28 330Li M Sport, priced from RM305,800 with the base two-year warranty or RM325,800 with the full, five-year extended warranty and service package.

As such, this makes the 330Li M Sport LCI RM6,000 pricier than the standard-wheelbase 330i M Sport, while being RM66k more attainable than the performance-oriented M340i xDrive 3.0 litre variant. Key to the 330Li is its 110 mm-longer wheelbase, which is applied to the rear door and rear passenger compartment; as with the pre-facelift, the rear seats are fixed in place and are not foldable.

Much of the pre-facelift car‘s equipment is carried over to the LCI 330Li, in addition to the model facelift updates; this includes the dual trapezoidal exhaust outlets which are distinct from those on the 330i, 330e and 320i.

For rolling stock, the Style 848 18-inch alloy wheels are shod in tyres measuring 225/45 in front and 255/40 at the rear. The M Sport treatment for this long-wheelbase G20 3 Series sees the application of the extended Shadowline black trim including for the double-bar kidney grille.

Also included are comfort-oriented, non-adjustable suspension, and joining the equipment list here is a standard steering setup instead of the variable sport steering that is specified on other variants of the current, facelifted 3 Series range.

The comfort theme continues inside the 330Li M Sport, with comfort seats specified in this long-wheelbase 3 Series, along with a panoramic sunroof and a Sensatec leather dashboard. The driver continues to get the M Sport steering wheel, and audio comes courtesy of a 10-speaker system, a step up from the 320i that gets a six-speaker set.

The updated interior joins the rest of the updated 3 Series range in employing the dual-widescreen Curved Display instrumentation and infotainment display and a toggle switch-style transmission selector. For smartphone pairing, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are now wireless and come as standard equipment, which means these are no longer a cost option.

Its powerplant is carried over from before, where the 330Li M Sport LCI continues to get the B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that outputs 258 PS and 400 Nm of torque. These are sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Being larger and therefore heavier than the standard-wheelbase 330i, accelerative performance takes a hit; 0-100 km/h is elapsed in 6.2 seconds compared to 5.8 seconds of the SWB car, while top speed is unchanged at 250 km/h. Its claimed average fuel consumption is 6.4 litres/100 km.

For safety equipment, the 330Li M Sport gets the Driving Assistant pack as standard. This includes Lane Departure Warning with active steering interventions, Lane Change Warning, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention (AEB), Rear Crossing Traffic Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Speed Limit Info and manual Speed Limit Assist, though still without adaptive cruise control and Level 2 autonomous driving.

Priced from RM305,800 with the base two-year warranty or RM325,800 with the full, five-year extended warranty and service package, the facelifted G20 BMW 330Li M Sport is available in Carbon Black, Mineral White, M Portimao Blue and Skyscraper Grey, all paired with a Mocha (brown) interior trim colour.