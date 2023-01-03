In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 January 2023 9:46 am / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has announced that Smartphone Integration as well as Connected Package Professional will both come as standard for BMW models from the 2023 model year onwards.

Smartphone Integration, which features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allows users to pair their devices to iDrive infotainment systems powered by BMW Operating System 7 or 8. On cars with iDrive 8 like the i4, iX and upcoming offerings (3 Series facelift and XM), the integration of CarPlay includes adapting Apple Maps to the digital instrument cluster and head-up display.

Previously, Smartphone Integration, which is listed as Apple CarPlay Preparation on the local BMW ConnectedDrive Store, was offered with a one-time activation fee of RM1,299.

Meanwhile, Connected Package Professional includes Remote Services, which enables owners to remotely access certain vehicle functions like locking/unlocking doors, activating the headlamps or horn, climate pre-conditioning and telematics via the My BMW App.

The package also includes Concierge Services and will see the addition of other features in the future, according to BMW Malaysia. These include BMW Maps Connected Charging and Connected Navigation, although the company said owners will enjoy just three years of runtime.

BMW Maps Connected Charging is more relevant for BMW electric vehicles, allowing users to view past and ongoing charging sessions, remotely control and check ongoing or upcoming charging sessions as well as notify them of any specific charging events.

With Connected Navigation, a cloud-based navigation system, more intuitive address inputs and a richer Point of Interest segment become available. Users can also send their destinations from the My BMW App to their vehicles, while a Last Mile feature can assist in navigating towards their destination should they need to travel by foot near the end of the journey. BMW Malaysia notes in its release that these features are available on lifetime offer as long as technical prerequisites are met.