BMW Malaysia has introduced a range of new subscription services that are available via the BMW ConnectedDrive Store, which allows customers to enable features on their car, provided it comes with the relevant hardware.
We’ve been through this before, as back in December 2019, the company confirmed that there will be a one-time activation fee that users will need to pay for Apple CarPlay, if the vehicle didn’t already come with the feature enabled.
This is after a four-tier subscription model was eliminated, which was announced as part of Apple CarPlay Preparation’s introduction in Malaysia back in July 2019. The defunct model had a pricing structure where users could opt for a three-month renewable trial period before committing to a yearly, three-year or unlimited access plan.
As at the time of writing, the local ConnectedDrive Store has nine services listed, some of which are marked as “trial now” that allows owners to try features before committing to a subscription or one-time fee for them. Services without the “trial now” label include Adaptive M suspension, which is offered with unlimited access for a one-time fee of RM1,880 including sales and service tax (SST).
Apple CarPlay Preparation remains on the list, and is still being offered at RM1,299 for unlimited access, as is IconicSounds Sport (RM640 one-time fee) for BMW electric vehicles (iX, iX3 and i4) that are equipped with the IconicSounds Electric system. The last of four services that aren’t marked as “trial now” is USB Map Update, which will cost RM269 yearly.
Moving on to services that are labelled as “trial now,” there’s the BMW Drive Recorder, which appears to use a vehicle’s onboard cameras to film its surroundings. This follows a four-tier subscription model, with a monthly fee of RM55, a yearly fee of RM235, a three-year plan for RM549 or unlimited access for RM1,239 – a one-month trial is available at no charge.
The same is true of Driving Assistant Plus, with a three-month trial costing nothing, while you’ll have to pay for a monthly (RM170), yearly (RM1,690), three-year (RM2,640) and unlimited (RM3,750) plan.
Other services listed include front seat heating (free one-month trial, RM80 monthly, RM780 yearly, RM1,230 for three years, RM1,750 for unlimited access), high beam assistant (free one-month trial, RM40 monthly, RM370 yearly, RM550 for three years, RM800 for unlimited access) and steering wheel heating (free one-month trial, RM50 monthly, RM410 yearly, RM690 for three years, RM950 for unlimited access).
Some of these subscription services have also been rolled out to other markets, so they are not exclusive to our country. A check with BMW Malaysia revealed that these subscription services are now live and were put in place so owners can pay for them only if they need it, and that some of these applications/features have licensing agreements.
How do you feel about these subscription services? Do you think you should pay to enable features for hardware that’s already fitted to a car? Are you a current BMW owner and have experienced this yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments
Like EA already. Microtransaction…
i bought a house from Ecoworld. It comes with aircond installed. I want to turn on the aircond … Ecoworld says: Please pay a fee
house comes with a fan installed …. i want to use … please pay a fee
i poop in the toilet…i wanna flush it away…please pay a feee
list goes on … bloody blood suckers
What’s next? Monthly subscription fee for right or left steering turn? How about a RM50 monthly for braking function?
absolutely insane behavior and capitalism at its finest
Why.
Companies have noticed the profit of subscription services and are now implementing this everywhere they can.
The car already has the features built-in right? This is like buying a phone and have to pay to unlock my speakers.
This is just opening a market for hardware tinkerers to bypass the locked features, or aftermarket replicas.
I hope this subscription service flops and never comes back.
Wait, so if I bought a BMW that has high beam assistant like an X5, are those going to get disabled now? Or does this only apply for new models?
I really hope this doesn’t become a new norm! Why the hell should a safety feature like high beam assist be a subscription!
Next is bmw going to make airbags a subscription as well!! Rm40 per month or else the airbag won’t deploy if you are involved in a accident!
Sell a kosong spec BMW then everything else is “only if they need it” subscription.
“Luxury” car brand? Haha
BMW, for a premium price car, it should be all inclusive. Now i feels like another AirAsia company is being born.
BMW digitalized, charge you more even you had the hardware.
Does it get unlimited warranty free repair/replacement along the subscription?
Must be one of the silliest thing since cars became a thing.
Must as well just buy a car with such features already installed or just subscribe the whole car without out right buying it.
Utterly b+llsh|it.