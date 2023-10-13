2023 Isuzu D-Max facelift – more rugged styling, digital meters, same engines, RM98k-RM161k in Thailand

Posted in Cars, International News, Isuzu / By Mick Chan / October 13 2023 11:42 am

The third-generation Isuzu D-Max has been updated in Thailand, where the pick-up truck is offered in Hi-Lander and V-Cross versions across single-cab two-door and double-cab four-door bodystyles. In Malaysia, the D-Max was updated at the beginning of this year, notably with headlamp DRLs with are similar to those of the debut version.

In Thailand, the range kicks off with the D-Max Hi-Lander starting with the 1.9 L 6MT from 758,000 baht (RM97,693) up to the D-Max Hi-Lander 1.9 ZP 6AT at 928,000 baht (RM119,580) for the two-door, single-cab range, before moving on to the four-door, double-cab range that starts from the D-Max Hi-Lander 1.9 L DA 6MT at 865,000 baht (RM111,462), up to the D-Max Hi-lander 1.9 ZP 6AT at 1,040,000 baht (RM134,049).

Three more variants cap the Hi-Lander range with the larger 3.0 litre engine, which begins with the D-Max Hi-lander 3.0 ZP 6MT at 1,036,000 baht (RM133,522), ranging up to the D-Max Hi-lander 3.0 M 6AT priced at 1,144,000 baht (RM147,441).

The updated line-up also includes the V-Cross range with the larger capacity, 3.0 litre diesel engine, which is priced from 917,000 baht (RM117,755) in two-door, single-cab form as the 3.0 Z 6MT 4×4, ranging up to 1,257,000 baht (RM161,447) for the top V-Cross Double Cab 3.0 ZP 6AT 4×4 variant. Relative to its last update, prices for the D-Max in Thailand have increased by 30,000 to 40,000 baht (RM3,888 to RM5,185), according to Headlight Magazine.

Powertrain for the D-Max V-Cross continues to be the 4JJ3-TCX 3.0 litre inline-four cylinder turbodiesel that outputs 190 hp at 4,500 rpm and 450 Nm from 1,600 rpm to 2,600 rpm. Transmission is either a six-speed automatic with sequential manual override or a six-speed manual and four-wheel-drive.

Meanwhile, the D-Max Hi-Lander in Thailand gets the 1.9 litre RZ4E-TC inline-four turbodiesel that outputs 150 hp at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm from 1,800 rpm to 2,600 rpm, also paired with either a six-speed automatic gearbox with sequential manual override, or a six-speed manual, and four-wheel-drive.

Styling changes to the D-Max for its latest iteration in the V-Cross trim level include a new front grille, front bumper and headlamps, along with new tail lamps and tailgate. There are two new wheel designs for the 18-inch sizes, as well as a new shade of orange, Namibu Orange Mica.

Inside, the instrument panel is of a new design that incorporates a seven-inch multi-information display, and the steering wheel now gets paddle shifters. Interior upholstery is by Coolmax synthetic leather, in a choice of black, or brown and black.

In terms of safety kit, the D-Max V-Cross gets an ADAS suite that consists of automatic high beam, full speed range adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, AEB, multi-collision automatic braking, lane departure warning, and oncoming cross-traffic AEB.

Also on are the rear cross-traffic warning, reverse AEB, blind spot warning, hill start assist, traction control, stability control, ABS, ISOFIX anchors on the rear seats, front passenger seatbelt warning and three point seatbelts across all three rear seats.

In Thailand, the updated Isuzu D-Max is available in Bohemian Silver Metallic, Gray Ilay Opec, Namibu Orange Mica, Bavarian Black Mica, and Dolomite Pearl White (for an additional 7,000 baht).

