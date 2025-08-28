Volkswagen Golf R to get 400 PS/500 Nm five-cylinder 2.5T from Audi RS3; top variant of Mk8.5 to debut 2027

In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / by Mick Chan / August 28 2025 10:12 am

2025 Volkswagen Golf R facelift

The Volkswagen Golf R is set to receive a larger, more powerful for its upcoming iteration, reports Autocar. According to the publication, the uprated variant of the brand’s performance hatchback is expected to debut in 2027, before the Golf range turns to electrification.

The five-cylinder powerplant, codenamed EA855 produces 400 PS and 500 Nm of torque in the current, facelifted Audi RS3, which continues to be offered in sedan and Sportback (hatchback) bodystyles. In the wider Volkswagen Group, the five-pot engine also features in the Cupra Formentor VZ5 crossover which emerged in 2021.

The current Mk8.5 Golf R packs the familiar 2.0 litre EA888 inline-four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which outputs 333 PS and 420 Nm.

In order to keep the EA855 five-cylinder engine compliant with Euro 7 emissions regulations which are to take effect in November 2026, Audi will update the engine with a new particulate filter, more sensitive NOx sensors, recalibrated injection mapping and higher cell-density catalytic converters, according to Autocar.

Uprated engine outputs mean greater forces at play, and so the five-cylinder version of the Golf R is expected to gain revised chassis geometry, upgraded suspension top mounts, reinforced knuckles and added chassis bracing to improve torsional rigidity. The front axle from the Audi RS3 could also feature in the uprated Golf R should packaging permit its inclusion.

Volkswagen had signalled its intent to use the turbocharged five-cylinder engine in the Golf since its seventh-generation guise, with the R400 Concept, and then with what was thought to be known as the R420 which was sighted undergoing testing, though news of its development towards production and sale went cold thereafter.

