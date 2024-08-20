2025 Audi RS3 facelift debuts – sedan/Sportback; 400 PS 2.5T five-cylinder; 7:33.123 min Nürburgring time

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / August 20 2024 11:56 am

Following the reveal of the Audi A3 facelift in March this year, the German carmaker has now revealed the full-fat RS version of the compact model. Still offered in sedan and Sportback (hatchback) forms and with a five-cylinder engine, the latest RS3 is deemed to be the fastest in its class with a record time of 7:33.123 minutes around the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

In terms of visual changes, there’s a new hexagonal Singleframe grille featuring a diamond-pattern insert. This design is replicated for the two functional side air intakes, which are accentuated by vertical black blades and the three small apertures above the full-width front splitter.

The headlamps have also been revised with a 24-element checkered flag signature for the daytime running lights. With matrix LEDs optioned, drivers can also choose between three additional DRL designs in the MMI touch display for the first time.

As for the rear, the previous mesh-look insert has been omitted and the RS-specific diffuser is now more prominent and still accompanied by two oval tailpipe trims, which look even larger in their black frames. Just like the headlamps, the taillights also gain a new graphic and animations.

Inside, you’ll find the same general layout as before, but there are some new additions like a motorsport-inspired steering wheel (flat top and bottom) as well as optional RS bucket seats with a carbon rear. New lighting features, finishes and trims are also part of the update, with some being cost extras.

Carried over from the previous model is the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and 10.1-inch central touchscreen, with both powered by improved software that brings with it new displays and functions, the latter includes an app store.

On the mechanical side of things, the RS3 remains one of the few performance cars to be powered by a 2.5 litre turbocharged five-cylinder petrol engine. The TFSI mill serves up the same 400 PS (394 hp or 294 kW) and 500 Nm of torque and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch S tronic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive, which enables a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and top speed of 290 km/h.

While there’s no extra power, Audi engineers have tinkered with other aspects of the powertrain to achieve the record time on The Green Hell. These include improving the brake torque vectoring to enable higher cornering speeds as well as a new algorithm so the adaptive dampers react even better. Audi also claims the updated RS3 is more tail-happy than before and there are new bespoke tyres as standard, with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks being an option.

GALLERY: 2025 Audi RS3 Sedan facelift

GALLERY: 2025 Audi RS3 Sportback facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.