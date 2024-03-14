2024 Audi A3 facelift – petrol and diesel, sportier looks; A3 allstreet variant with more ground clearance

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / March 14 2024 3:29 pm

Audi has unveiled the A3 Sportback and Sedan facelift range, which is joined by the A3 allstreet variant for the 2024 model year.

Exterior styling of the facelifted Audi A3 range has been made sportier, says Audi, with alterations to key identifiers such as the Singleframe grille that is now flatter and wider, while the front spoiler joins the large side intakes to visually lower the front of the car.

The redesigned rear of the car also aims to brings a sportier look, as at the front, where a new rear bumper and rear diffuser feature. Styling of the S Line variant exterior is inspired by that of the marque’s RS models, the carmaker adds.

Europe will receive two powertrain options for the A3, where the 35 TFSI gets a 1.5 litre mild-hybrid turbocharged petrol engine that produces 150 PS, and a 35 TDI that packs a 150 PS turbodiesel engine; both petrol and diesel powertrains are paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

2024 Audi A3 allstreet

New to the A3 range is the A3 allstreet that joins the A3 range as a taller-riding version of the model, as what the allroad nameplate is to the manufacturer’s larger A4 and A6 models.

Visual differences from the A3 allstreet as compared with the rest of the A3 range include the matte black Singleframe grille, which is situated higher than on the A3 Sportback and thus aligning the tall-riding version more closely with the brands Q range of SUVs, says Audi.

Unique to the allstreet are a batch of three grooves at the front and rear of the vehicle to emphasise its off-road character, where those in front are integrated into the spoiler lip, while those at the rear are designed into the diffuser.

Raised suspension on the A3 allstreet places this version 15 mm taller than the A3 Sportback on standard suspension, and gets allstreet-specific tune for its springs and dampers, offering a balance of ride comfort and a ‘sporty, precise driving experience’.

The raised suspension on the A3 allstreet combines with the larger wheel (17-inch diameter) and tyre combination to offer 30 mm more ground clearance, with the wheel size up from the 16-inch units as standard on the A3 Sportback. Optionally available are 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels on the allstreet and Sportback variants.

Changes abound in the interior of the facelifted A3 range, with redesigned air vents, transmission shifter, fabrix trim inlays and cabin lighting. The centre console has been redesigned and given a new finish, as do the interior door handles.

Interior lighting accents are added to the doors and footwells, with additional contour lighting on the switch panel and door sills available as options. The front interior door cards are backlit, with laser-cut fabric panels enabling the emitting of light in five segments on the door panel. For these, 30 different colours of light are selectable through the MMI interface.

2024 Audi A3 Sportback facelift

Standard infotainment kit on the facelifted A3 range include DAB+ digital radio through a 10.1-inch touchscreen alongside the Audi virtual cockpit driver instrumentation display. A wireless smartphone charger joins two USB-C ports in the front, while a further two charging ports are included in the rear passenger compartment.

The interface can be upgraded to include smartphone interfacing with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and further infotainment and comfort functionality can be added online via the myAudi mobile app.

2024 Audi A3 Sedan facelift

Standard active safety functions on the A3 facelift include pre sense front, collision avoidance, turn assist, and lane departure warning, while advanced driver assistance features include adaptive cruise assist with assisted lane change functionality. This handles acceleration, braking and steering inputs up to 210 km/h, and assists with lane changes at up to 90 km/h on highways.

In its native Germany, the Audi A3 Sportback range starts at 35,650 euros (RM182,791) for the 35 TFSI petrol variant, and the equivalent Sedan variant is 800 euros (RM4,101) pricier. The taller-riding, off-road-styled A3 allstreet in 35 TFSI guise starts from 37,450 euros (RM192,021), and all versions of the A3 facelift are manufactured in Audi’s plant in Ingolstadt, Germany.

2024 Audi A3 allstreet

2024 Audi A3 Sportback

2024 Audi A3 Sedan

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.