In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / 20 February 2023 2:45 pm / 12 comments

Having been announced in October last year, the Audi A3 Sedan arrived in Malaysia in 2.0 litre S Line guise, and while the vehicle we’ve photographed at the time was a Singapore specification unit, now we have live images of the fully imported sedan that is of the actual Malaysian-market specification.

The 2023 Audi A3 Sedan S Line is priced at RM327,162 on-the-road excluding insurance and comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty, or RM335,162 on-the-road excluding insurance with the Audi Assurance Package that adds a further three to the coverage for a total of a five-year manufacturer warranty, along with a three-year, unlimited mileage maintenance package.

Here, the 2023 A3 Sedan S Line is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that produces 190 PS at 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm from 1,500 rpm to 3,990 rpm, with these outputs sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Rolling stock is a set of 17-inch five-parallel spoke alloy wheels shod in 225/45 tyres, and this car pictured here wears a set of Bridgestone Turanza T005 tyres. The S line exterior specification here means that the A3 Sedan gets a sportier look, starting at the front with its Singleframe front grille getting the honeycomb pattern and framed by LED headlights, while the corners of its front and rear bumpers get honeycomb inserts, too.

Inside, the A3 Sedan S Line gets Nappa leather upholstery, featuring embossed ‘S’ logos denoting the sedan’s sportier trim specification, which includes a leather-wrapped multi-function Plus steering wheel, which is of a three-spoke, flat-bottomed design and includes transmission shift paddles; front occupants get power-adjustable sports seats.

The driver gets Audi drive select which offers driving modes comprised of Efficient, Dynamic, Auto or Individual, enabling the selection of varying levels of comfort or sportiness; the Individual mode allows the customisation of settings in different parameters to suit the driver’s preference.

Infotainment comes courtesy of the 10.1-inch touchscreen display, and the smartphone interface in the A3 Sedan S Line offers connectivity for Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. Further conveniences include a hands-free power-operated bootlid, and also comes with the storage and luggage compartment package.

Active safety kit on the A3 Sedan S Line includes lane departure warning and a tyre pressure monitoring system, while child seats can be mounted with Isofix and top tether mounts for the two outer rear seats.

Lastly, exterior colours available for the compact sedan are Turbo Blue, Ibis White, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Pyhton Yellow, Tango Red and Daytona Grey.

