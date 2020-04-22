In Audi, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 22 April 2020 11:12 am / 5 comments

Audi has finally taken the sheets off the new A3 Sedan, nearly two months after the A3 Sportback debuted. It will go on sale in Europe in the summer, with prices starting from 27,700 euros (RM132k).

The second-generation compact sedan (the hatch is now in its fourth life cycle) is bigger compared to the outgoing model. Its overall length is 40 mm longer at 4,500 mm, width up by 20 mm to 1,820 mm, and 10 mm taller at 1,430 mm, although wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,637 mm. Audi says headroom is up by 20 mm in front due to the lower driving position, and the boot space is unchanged at 425 litres.

Design-wise, the front end is identical to its Sportback counterpart (Matrix LED lights are optional), but the sedan has a different lower door moulding, window surround, and rump. The LED tail lights are shared, and design bits such as the lower bumper insert and integrated diffuser are the same as well.

Some variants such as the A3 2.0 TDI come with two electrically actuated louver modules behind the radiator grille, helping the sedan achieve a lower drag coefficient value of 0.25 Cd. Other aerodynamically optimised parts include a panelled underbody, sculpted wing mirrors, and active brake cooling which reduces air resistance.

Needless to say, the cockpit of both the A3 Sportback and A3 Sedan are identical. Standard features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch MMI touch display, but the former can be upgraded to the full-blown 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus with even better graphics and features.

A head-up display can be specified, should you fancy, and the range-topping infotainment system is the MMI Navigation Plus, which runs on the automaker’s third-generation modular (MIB 3) infotainment platform. This offers LTE connectivity with Wi-Fi hotspot functionality, online traffic info, news, Google Earth imagery for navigation, car-to-X connectivity with on-street parking and traffic light information, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging and connectivity with the myAudi smartphone app.

At launch, the A3 Sedan will be offered with three powertrain options, starting with the 35 TDI with its 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine making 150 PS at 3,000 to 4,200 rpm and 360 Nm at 1,600 to 2,750 rpm. It’s paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission with shift-by-wire technology, with drive sent to the front wheels. The 0-100 km/h is done in 8.4 seconds, while top speed is 232 km/h.

The 35 TFSI petrol variant you see here is powered by a 1.5 litre four-cylinder engine, making 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. A newly developed six-speed manual is standard, whereas the fast-shifting seven-speed S tronic is optional. Interestingly, Audi claims that both gearboxes allow a century sprint time of 8.4 seconds, and the top speed is identical at 232 km/h.

The diesel has a combined fuel consumption of 3.9 to 3.6 litres per 100 km, whereas the petrol averages around 5.0 to 4.7 litres per 100 km. Meanwhile, the suspension has been tuned to offer better handling and agility, even in standard configuration.

The optional sports suspension offers adaptive dampers, which varies its threshold depending on the selected drive mode. However, unlike the A3 Sportback, the rear suspension gets a four-link setup as standard instead of a torsion beam.

In terms of safety, the A3 Sedan is available with Audi pre sense driver assist system, including features such as forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise assist, cross-traffic assist, and surround-view cameras, but standard for all models is the collision avoidance assist.