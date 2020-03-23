In Audi, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 23 March 2020 11:01 am / 0 comments

The first Audi A3 Sedan, introduced in 2013, was a fairly successful new entry point for Ingolstadt, generating a significant amount of conquest sales from traditional sedan buyers. With the unveiling of the fourth-generation A3 earlier this month, a new-shape four-door is imminent, and Car & Driver has confirmed the car will make its debut in the United States in late 2020.

Speaking to sources within the company, the publication reported that the sedan will be identical to the five-door hatchback up to and including the rear doors. That means it will retain the hatch’s aggressive and muscular exterior design, as well as a radical dashboard design characterised by the abundance of screens and high-mounted hexagonal air vents surrounding the driver.

Whereas European buyers will initially be offered with turbocharged 1.5 litre petrol and 2.0 litre diesel variants, those across the pond will apparently have access to a 2.0 litre petrol with around 240 hp and a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

An uprated circa-300 hp version of that four-cylinder mill will be fitted to the S3, while the forthcoming RS3 will continue using a 2.5 litre five-pot, now punching out around 400 hp. This should give the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45, which produces 416 hp in top S form, some much-needed competition.

The A3 was only ever offered in Malaysia as a sedan, so what do you think – would you like to see the new model come here as well? Sound off in the comments after the jump.

