In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 12 October 2022 12:07 pm / 7 comments

Audi distributors in Malaysia, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has announced the arrival of the second-generation Audi A3 Sedan, priced at RM333,162 on-the-road without insurance so here’s a closer look at it. The model you see in the images is a Singapore-registered 1.0 litre Audi A3 Sedan and local specifications may vary.

The A3 Sedan is available here in Malaysia in S Line form, and is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 190 PS from 4,180 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm from 1,500 rpm to 3,990 rpm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. Fuel consumption is rated 6.2 L/100km.

The previous generation Audi A3 Sedan facelift only made 150 PS and 250 Nm from a smaller 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The previous generation A3 Sedan facelift was priced at RM239,900. Compared to the new 2.0 litre Audi A3 Sedan, the BMW 218i Gran Coupe is priced at RM213,690 while the Mercedes-Benz A250 goes for RM253,888.

The A3 Sedan is dressed in an S Line kit for a sportier look at the front and rear, with honeycomb inserts in its Singleframe front grille, and its front and rear bumpers. Aside from the LED lighting, the A3 Sedan also gets 17-inch five parallel-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in Nexen N Fera Sport SU2 225/45 R17 tyres. Behind the alloy wheels are McPherson struts in the front and a multilink system at the rear.

Inside, the seats are upholstered in fine Nappa leather with ‘S’ trim logos, along with a three-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with shift paddles. Other equipment includes the Audi drive select, Audi virtual cockpit, and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Convenience features such as Park Assist with parking aid plus, lane departure warning, powered front sport seats, hands-free powered tailgate, and the storage and luggage compartment package are available. The A3 Sedan is available in Turbo Blue, Ibis White, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Python Yellow, Tango Red and Daytona Gray.

The Audi A3 Sedan comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and a three-year free maintenance package with five years roadside assistance.

Gallery: Singaporean-market Audi A3 1.0 TSFI