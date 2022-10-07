Audi distributor in Malaysia, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has announced the launch of the second-generation Audi A3 Sedan in Malaysia, which is priced at RM331,990 including duties and sales tax.
Arriving in S Line guise, the 2022 Audi A3 Sedan for Malaysia is powered by the manufacturer’s 2.0 litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine which produces 190 PS from 4,180 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 3,990 rpm. Drive goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.
This is a larger and more powerful engine than that of its predecessor, the facelifted first-generation A3 1.4 TFSI, which made 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, and which was priced considerably lower at the time, at RM239,900.
Exterior kit for the A3 Sedan is the sporty S Line bodywork, and includes LED headlamps, dual-five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 225/45. Suspension is MacPherson struts in front and a four-link configuration at the back.
Inside, the A3 Sedan S Line gets fine Nappa leather upholstery with ‘S’ trim logos, and includes a three-spoke sports multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles.
The driver gets to access Audi drive select for a range of drive modes – efficient, dynamic, comfort, automatic and individual – as well as the Audi virtual cockpit along with the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, while the Audi smartphone interface supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Further conveniences include powered front sport seats, the storage and luggage compartment package, as well as a hands-free, powered bootlid operation and park assist with parking aid plus.
For the Malaysian market, the Audi A3 Sedan S Line 2.0 TFSI is covered by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, with a three-year free maintenance package and five years of roadside assistance. Eight exterior colours are offered – Turbo Blue, Ibis White, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Python Yellow, Tango Red and Daytona Gray.
GALLERY: 2022 Audi A3 Sedan
Comments
This kinda price? Audi Malaysia gone crazy. What Samy Vellu said was true, manyak orang sudah gila
rm332k for this amazing Audi is simply a steal. My ex bought the same new A3 last month …costed him S$230k or RM 750,000 in Ringgit. and it’s just the 1.5 TFSI version,
who left who in this scenario. Because both seem retarded
Your Logic is very perplexing. You comparing the price of the Audi here to Singapore which is the most expensive country in the world to buy a car and say that it is cheaper in Malaysia to buy the Audi. Seriously? By the way, in many surveys, Malaysia is the second most expensive country in the world to buy luxury cars. And yes, the price of the Audi here is very steep in comparison to the other luxury cars and what they offer in specs,refinements etc etc.
The pricing is a joke. Don’t see many Audis on the road lately because of their insane asking prices.
This price buy C300 better
Too expensive but unreliable. Better get 3 Series or S60