7 October 2022

Audi distributor in Malaysia, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) has announced the launch of the second-generation Audi A3 Sedan in Malaysia, which is priced at RM331,990 including duties and sales tax.

Arriving in S Line guise, the 2022 Audi A3 Sedan for Malaysia is powered by the manufacturer’s 2.0 litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine which produces 190 PS from 4,180 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm to 3,990 rpm. Drive goes to the front wheels via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission.

This is a larger and more powerful engine than that of its predecessor, the facelifted first-generation A3 1.4 TFSI, which made 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, and which was priced considerably lower at the time, at RM239,900.

Exterior kit for the A3 Sedan is the sporty S Line bodywork, and includes LED headlamps, dual-five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels shod in tyres measuring 225/45. Suspension is MacPherson struts in front and a four-link configuration at the back.

Inside, the A3 Sedan S Line gets fine Nappa leather upholstery with ‘S’ trim logos, and includes a three-spoke sports multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles.

The driver gets to access Audi drive select for a range of drive modes – efficient, dynamic, comfort, automatic and individual – as well as the Audi virtual cockpit along with the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, while the Audi smartphone interface supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Further conveniences include powered front sport seats, the storage and luggage compartment package, as well as a hands-free, powered bootlid operation and park assist with parking aid plus.

For the Malaysian market, the Audi A3 Sedan S Line 2.0 TFSI is covered by a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, with a three-year free maintenance package and five years of roadside assistance. Eight exterior colours are offered – Turbo Blue, Ibis White, Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Python Yellow, Tango Red and Daytona Gray.

