2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Mk8.5 debuts – more aggressive styling, 300 PS; 0-100 km/h in 5.6s

Posted in Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / June 5 2024 4:32 pm

At the recent Nürburgring 24 Hours, Volkswagen revealed the new Golf GTI Clubsport based on the latest facelifted Golf GTI Mk8.5 that made its debut in January this year.

The new Golf GTI Clubsport shares the EA888 evo4 engine as the regular Golf GTI, but where the latter gets a power bump to 265 PS (261 hp or 195 kW) while retaining 370 Nm of torque, the former sticks to the same 300 PS (296 hp or 221 kW) and 400 Nm as the previous Mk8 model. Both variants are equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to send drive to the front wheels.

In terms of performance, the standard GTI needs 5.9 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, while the Clubsport is quicker at 5.6 seconds. The top speed of both cars is electronically limited at 250 km/h, but the Clubsport gets an exclusive Race package option that removes the cap for a higher top speed of 267 km/h.

To add to the driving performance, the Clubsport also comes with a larger 18-inch brake system compared to the 17-inch setup on the normal GTI. An electronically-controlled front differential lock (XDS+) is standard on both models, along with the Vehicle Dynamics Manager and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

Four drive modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual) are available to the driver, with the Clubsport gaining a fifth option known as Special that adjust the vehicle systems to match the specific track characteristics of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

As for styling, the Clubsport is set apart from a regular GTI by its more expressive front apron with larger wings shaped like arrows towards the inside. The front spoiler, grille in the bumper and surrounding trim are also finished in high-gloss black.

The rear is closely matched but the Clubsport has a larger spoiler and the twin-pipe system can be swapped for an Akrapovic sports exhaust with the optional Race package. From the factory, the Clubsport rides on 18-inch ‘Richmond’ wheels, although 19-inch wheels are also offered, including forged ‘Warmenau’ units that are 20% lighter than comparable alloy wheels.

Other changes are reflective of those made to the standard Golf GTI, including the revised headlamps and taillights. The fourth-generation modular infotainment system (MIB4) is part of the update and is available in Ready 2 Discover and Discover versions, both accompanied by 12.9-inch central touchscreen and ChatGPT integration.

The Digital Cockpit Pro with its 10.2-inch instrument cluster is standard in the Clubsport too, joined by an optional head-up display and premium sports seats in ArtVelours fabric. To spruce things up further, Volkswagen offers optional carbon-fibre interior trim and a 480W Harman Kardon sound system.

