23 February 2021

Teased earlier this month, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 SUV has made its debut as a limited-run, top of the range variant with an inline-five cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

The Formentor VZ5 is identified by revised bodywork, where a redesigned bumper joins a black grille with a matte black frame, as well as a bonnet specific to the VZ5 variant. Beneath the headlights are air intakes that redirect air into the intercoolers. In profile, the VZ5 is further marked out by flared wheel arches, while the rear end gets a VZ5-specific carbon-fibre rear diffuser and copper-trimmed quad exhaust pipes.

Building upon the specifications of the Cupra Formentor VZ four-cylinder petrol, the VZ5 produces 390 PS from 5,700 rpm to 7,000 rpm and 480 Nm of torque from 2,250 rpm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG and 4Drive all-wheel-drive.

Thus equipped, the Formentor VZ5 does the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in 4.2 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. This powertrain is currently found in the Audi RS3 and the TT RS, albeit with the German duo receiving a peak power output of 400 hp and the same torque figure. For the 0-100 km/h sprint, the RS3 and TT RS does it in 4.1 seconds and 3.7 seconds, respectively.

Chassis refinements to the Formentor VZ5 over the Formentor VZ – itself based on Volkswagen’s MQB platform – include a 10 mm-lower ride height, while Adaptive Chassis Control provides 15 levels of damping adjustment controlled via the Cupra drive mode selector on the steering wheel. Rolling stock is comprised of 20-inch Cupra machined alloy wheels, which house 18-inch Akebono brakes with waved discs.

The Formentor VZ5 interior gets dark brushed aluminium and copper accents, while front bucket seats offer a lower, more ergonomic seating position whilst maximising cabin space, says the automaker. In addition to petrol blue or black colours for the leather seats, the Formentor VZ5 can also be paired with a Dinamica Black interior with brown Nappa leather seats when specified in the VZ5-exclusive Taiga Grey paint finish.

Infotainment in the Formentor VZ5 is provided by a 12-inch central touchscreen, with a wireless Full Link system that enables smartphone compatibility through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Voice recognition that accommodates natural command terms enables hands-free operation.

Safety and convenience technologies in the Formentor VZ5 include predictive adaptive cruise control, Travel Assist, Side and Exit Assist and Emergency Assist.

In addition to the VZ5-exclusive Taiga Grey exterior paint finish, the Cupra Formentor VZ5 can also be had in Midnight Black, Magnetic Tech Matte and Petrol Blue Matte. The range-topping five-cylinder performance SUV will go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021, says Cupra.