5 February 2021

The new Cupra Formentor VZ5 has been announced, and it will be crowning the SUV line-up with a new five-cylinder petrol engine. It’s set to debut on February 22 to commemorate Cupra’s third anniversary as a standalone business, and production is said to be limited.

SEAT and Cupra president, Wayne Griffiths said: “The Cupra Formentor represents the essence of the brand, but the addition of an even more extreme five-cylinder engine to the family – along with seven other powertrains including performance PHEV – will mark it out as a true enthusiast vehicle, something the Cupra community is dedicated to delivering and will allow us to reach new customers.”

The five-pot mill will likely be sourced from Audi. It’s currently found in hot Audi Sport models such as the outgoing RS3 and TT RS, delivering a heady 400 hp and 480 Nm of torque. The TT RS with a seven-speed S tronic DCT and quattro will do the century sprint in 3.7 seconds.

To quickly recap, the existing Formentor can be had with either a 1.4 litre TSI PHEV mill with 245 PS and 400 Nm, or a hotter 2.0 TSI version with 310 PS and 400 Nm. The PHEV variant is equipped with a 15 kWh battery pack that’s good for an all electric range of 50 km. Both options include the Volkswagen Group’s Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) setup.

Besides announcing the Formentor VZ5, Cupra will also make several other significant announcements, such as the aforementioned plug-in hybrid powertrains. The wait won’t be long!

GALLERY: 2020 Cupra Formentor