EPMB to build new vehicle painting facility at Melaka CKD hub – operational by June 30, 2027; 30k capacity.

In Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 15 2026 7:00 pm

EP Manufacturing Berhad (EPMB) today broke ground on a new vehicle painting facility at its manufacturing hub in Pegoh, Melaka. The upcoming facility is being constructed with an investment of RM200 million and will be fully operational by June 30, 2027, with an annual capacity of handling 30,000 vehicle bodies when operating on extended production shifts.

“Vehicle painting is one of the most technologically advanced processes in automotive manufacturing. The establishment of this facility represents much more than an expansion of our production capabilities, it is a strategic investment in the long-term development of Melaka’s automotive ecosystem,” said Hamidon Abdullah, executive chairman of EPMB.

“By integrating painting operations into our existing manufacturing campus, EPMB will be able to provide global automotive brands with a complete CKD manufacturing solution within Malaysia, covering localisation, assembly, painting and export readiness. This significantly enhances our value proposition as a manufacturing partner for international OEMs,” he added.

The company entered into its first partnership with Great Wall Motor (GWM) in 2023 and at that point had 40 acres of freehold land in Pegoh. Today, in 2026, the company’s operations span approximately 58 acres and include collaboration not just with GWM but also BAIC, SAIC (for MG) and Xpeng.

According to the company, its Melaka site is capable of assembling sedans, SUVs, MPVs and four-wheel drive vehicles, supporting multiple powertrain technologies including internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

Vehicles currently assembled at EPMB include the GWM Haval H6 and Wey G9, BAIC X55 and BJ40, MG S5 EV as well as the Xpeng G6. Output at the facility now exceeds 1,000 vehicles per month, and the company is actively working with its OEM partners to extend exports across ASEAN and other international markets.

The recent announcement that units of MG S5 EV assembled in Melaka will be exported to South America is an example of this export push. Before that, the first CKD units of the GWM Wey G9 made their way to Thailand from EPMB’s facility.

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