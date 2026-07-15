2026 Xpeng G6 CKD now open for booking in Malaysia – three variants, same price as CBU from RM158,888

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / July 15 2026 6:35 pm

Bermaz Xpeng, the local distributor of Xpeng vehicles in Malaysia, has announced it is officially accepting bookings for the locally-assembled (CKD) version of the G6. This comes several months after the brand picked EP Manufacturing Bhd (EPMB) is its CKD partner in December last year, with the first units rolling off the line in Melaka just last month.

The CKD G6 is in facelifted guise, which initially launched here in fully-imported (CBU) form back in October 2025. As with the Proton eMas 5, the G6 appears to benefit from a special CKD bridging programme because pricing for the CKD version is identical to that of the CBU.

The variant line-up is largely carried over for the CKD model, with the Standard Range RWD being the entry-level option retailing for RM158,888 before on-the-road costs and insurance. This is followed by the RWD Long Range Pro at RM178,888 and AWD Performance at RM189,888. One variant that didn’t survive the cut is the AWD Black Edition, which was essentially a dressed-up AWD Performance.

Bermaz Xpeng isn’t disclosing full specifications and available equipment for now, but both should be identical between the CBU and CKD versions. What is certain based on the company’s release is that all CKD variants will come with the XPilot Assist ADAS suite. In terms of powertrains, here’s an overview of what the CKD variants should offer:

Xpeng G6 RWD Standard Range

Electric motor: 252 PS (248 hp or 185 kW) and 440 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h: 6.94 seconds

Top speed: 202 km/h

Battery: 68.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Range (WLTP): 480 km

DC charging: 382 kW; 10-80% in 12 minutes

AC charging: 11 kW; 5-100% in 7.3 hours

Xpeng G6 RWD Long Range Pro

Electric motor: 296 PS (292 hp or 218 kW) and 440 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h: 6.7 seconds

Top speed: 202 km/h

Battery: 80.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Range (WLTP): 525 km

DC charging: 451 kW; 10-80% in 12 minutes

AC charging: 11 kW; 5-100% in 9.2 hours

Xpeng G6 Performance AWD

Front electric motor: 296 PS (292 hp or 218 kW) and 440 Nm

Rear electric motor: 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 220 Nm

Total system output: 487 PS (480 hp or 358 kW) and 660 Nm; AWD

0-100 km/h: 4.13 seconds

Top speed: 202 km/h

Battery: 80.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Range (WLTP): 510 km

DC charging: 451 kW; 10-80% in 12 minutes

AC charging: 11 kW; 5-100% in 9.2 hours

“Xpeng’s leadership in AI-driven mobility aligns with Malaysia’s direction to strengthen domestic EV capabilities and build a competitive, future ready ecosystem. With local assembly of the G6 now underway, we are proud to offer Malaysian customers a smart EV that combines advanced technology with the added value of domestic production,” said Datuk Sri Francis Lee, group CEO at Bermaz Auto.

“We are also pleased to maintain the same competitive pricing for the CKD G6 while providing additional ownership benefits, ensuring that intelligent electric mobility remain s accessible to more Malaysians as the nation progresses toward its electrification goals,” he added.

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