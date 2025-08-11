Xpeng X9 REEV early details – brand’s first hybrid to debut in Q4; 1.5L range extender, 450 km EV range

In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by /

Xpeng X9 REEV early details – brand’s first hybrid to debut in Q4; 1.5L range extender, 450 km EV range

Details of Xpeng’s upcoming X9 REEV (range-extended electric vehicle) have been revealed by China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) ahead of the MPV’s launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Chinese carmaker had previously teased the arrival of X9 REEV on Weibo, claiming more than 1,000 test vehicles had travelled to 20 countries and 330 cities around the world over 800 days, accumulating more than 20 million km of test mileage. Those test vehicles featured ‘450’ on their doors, suggesting this to be the X9 REEV’s pure electric cruising range.

Referring to the MIIT filing, the X9 REEV measures 5,316 mm long, 1,988 mm wide, 1,785 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,160 mm. That makes it slightly longer than the regular X9 EV that is 5,293 mm long, with all other dimensions being the same.

Xpeng X9 REEV early details – brand’s first hybrid to debut in Q4; 1.5L range extender, 450 km EV range

As for the powertrain, the 2,750-kg X9 REEV is said to have top speed of 180 km/h and feature a 1.5 litre engine developing 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) as its range extender. It will be equipped with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries supplied by CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery).

Set to become Xpeng’s first hybrid model, with the powertrain likely being the Kunpeng Super Electric System that was revealed at last year’s AI Day. This is claimed to deliver an all-electric range of 430 km and a combined 1,400 km with the range extender in play. Support for 5C charging enables the battery to get from a 10-80% state of charge in as little as 12 minutes.

GALLERY: Xpeng X9 REEV teaser

Xpeng X9 REEV early details – brand’s first hybrid to debut in Q4; 1.5L range extender, 450 km EV range
Xpeng X9 REEV early details – brand’s first hybrid to debut in Q4; 1.5L range extender, 450 km EV range
Xpeng X9 REEV early details – brand’s first hybrid to debut in Q4; 1.5L range extender, 450 km EV range
Xpeng X9 REEV early details – brand’s first hybrid to debut in Q4; 1.5L range extender, 450 km EV range
Xpeng X9 REEV early details – brand’s first hybrid to debut in Q4; 1.5L range extender, 450 km EV range

Xpeng X9 REEV early details – brand’s first hybrid to debut in Q4; 1.5L range extender, 450 km EV range

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Xpeng X9

Xpeng G6 2025
Xpeng X9 2025

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard's strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 