2024 BMW 3 Series updated – bigger 19.5 kWh battery for PHEV, up to 101 km EV range; minor styling tweaks

It has been two years since the G20/G21 BMW 3 Series got a facelift, and the German carmaker has now saw it fit to give the model an update for the 2024 model year. The bulk of the changes mainly involve the powertrains offered, although there are some minor styling tweaks worth mentioning.

Design-wise, the 3 Series appears pretty much identical to the facelift we saw previously and can still be had with the optional M Sport package or M Sport package Pro. New for 2024 are two solid and seven metallic paint finishes, the latter includes Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red. There are also new wheel designs to choose from, many of which are 19-inch units in a variety of finishes.

As for the interior, it comes with a revised steering wheel and the iDrive system with QuickSelect is now based on BMW Operating System 8.5. The Curved Display from the facelifted model is still present, but is now accompanied by cascade lighting integrated into the trim near the redesigned central air vents as standard.

For cars with the M Sport package, the sport seats now come with M Performtex trim, while alternative upholstery options to the basic fabric are perforated Sensatec and Vernasca leather. Meanwhile, the list of interior trim elements has been expanded to include CraftedClarity glass applications for a more premium look.

In terms of powertrains, plug-in hybrid models get a new high-voltage battery with 19.5 kWh of usable energy (up from 12 kWh). The eDrive Gen5 battery delivers more electric-only range (up to 101 km) and now supports three-phase AC charging at up to 11 kW (previously 3.7 kW), with a full charge taking two hours and 15 minutes. Diesel and M Performance models continue to come with 48V mild hybrid tech, and the full breakdown of the available powertrains is as follows:

BMW 330e Sedan/Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 300 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, RWD

Electric motor output: 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 265 Nm

Battery: 19.5 kWh lithium-ion

Total system output: 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 420 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 5.9 seconds (6 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 230 km/h

Electric-only top speed: 140 km/h

Electric-only range: 85-101 km WLTP (87-98 km WLTP Touring)

BMW 330e xDrive Sedan/Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 300 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, AWD

Electric motor output: 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 265 Nm

Battery: 19.5 kWh lithium-ion

Total system output: 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW) and 420 Nm

0-100 km/h time: 5.9 seconds (6 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 230 km/h (225 km/h Touring)

Electric-only top speed: 140 km/h

Electric-only range: 81-96 km WLTP (84-91 km WLTP Touring)

BMW 318i Sedan/Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 250 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, RWD

0-100 km/h time: 8.6 seconds (8.8 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 223 km/h (218 km/h Touring)

BMW 320i Sedan/Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 300 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, RWD

0-100 km/h time: 7.4 seconds (7.6 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 235 km/h (230 km/h Touring)

BMW 320i xDrive Sedan

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 300 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, AWD

0-100 km/h time: 7.7 seconds

Top speed: 230 km/h

BMW 330i xDrive Sedan/Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol

Engine output: 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 400 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, AWD

0-100 km/h time: 5.7 seconds (6 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 250 km/h

BMW M340i xDrive Sedan/Touring

Engine: 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol

Engine output: 374 PS (369 hp or 275 kW) and 500 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, AWD

Electric motor output: 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW)

48V battery capacity: 11 Ah

0-100 km/h time: 4.4 seconds (4.6 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 250 km/h

BMW 318d Sedan/Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre inline-four turbodiesel

Engine output: 150 PS (148 hp or 110 kW) and 320 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, RWD

Electric motor output: 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW)

48V battery capacity: 11 Ah

0-100 km/h time: 8.3 seconds (8.8 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 218 km/h (213 km/h Touring)

BMW 320d Sedan/Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre inline-four turbodiesel

Engine output: 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 400 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, RWD

Electric motor output: 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW)

48V battery capacity: 11 Ah

0-100 km/h time: 6.9 seconds (7.2 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 235 km/h (229 km/h Touring)

BMW 320d xDrive Sedan/Touring

Engine: 2.0 litre inline-four turbodiesel

Engine output: 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 400 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, AWD

Electric motor output: 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW)

48V battery capacity: 11 Ah

0-100 km/h time: 7.2 seconds (7.5 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 228 km/h (225 km/h Touring)

BMW 330d xDrive Sedan/Touring

Engine: 3.0 litre inline-six turbodiesel

Engine output: 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 650 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, AWD

Electric motor output: 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW)

48V battery capacity: 11 Ah

0-100 km/h time: 5 seconds (5.2 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 250 km/h

BMW M340d xDrive Sedan/Touring

Engine: 3.0 litre inline-six turbodiesel

Engine output: 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 700 Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed Steptronic automatic, AWD

Electric motor output: 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW)

48V battery capacity: 11 Ah

0-100 km/h time: 4.6 seconds (4.7 seconds Touring)

Top speed: 250 km/h

BMW has also made small changes to the 3 Series’ chassis, with stiffer mounting connecting the rear dampers to the body for improved refinement. Returning options include M Sport suspension and adaptive M suspension with electronically controller dampers and variable sport steering.

As always, a range of M Performance Parts are available for customers to choose from, covering things from wheels to exterior add-ons, some of which are available in carbon-fibre, matte or high-gloss finishes.

GALLERY: 2024 G20 BMW 3 Series Sedan facelift update



GALLERY: 2024 G21 BMW 3 Series Touring facelift update



GALLERY: 2024 BMW 3 Series facelift update



