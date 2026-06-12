MG’s IM premium sub-brand launching in Q3 2026, first model is the 787 PS/802 Nm IM6 EV shown at KLIMS

In Cars, Local News, MG / by Danny Tan / June 12 2026 11:56 am

Alongside the range of SUVs previewed by MG at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026 is the IM6 from SAIC Motor’s premium brand IM. Much like Zeekr’s position in the Geely Group, IM pushes the boundaries in performance, tech and design for the Shanghai car giant.

Before we introduce the car, here’s the significance – IM is coming to Malaysia; in fact, the target is to kick off in early Q3 2026. Unlike in China where it’s a standalone brand, IM will be ‘parked’ under MG here, which means that the models will be called ‘MG IM’ instead of just ‘IM’ – this is also the case in Thailand and Australia.

Spearheading the push is the IM6 EV you see here, which will arrive in Malaysia as a CBU import from China. The IM6 is MG’s rival to the BYD Sealion 7 and Xpeng G6, and at 4,904 mm long and 1,988 mm wide, it has a larger footprint than those two. The 2,950 mm wheelbase is also longer than the Sealion 7’s by 20 mm. Boot volume is 596 litres, expandable to 1,571 litres with the rear seats folded, and there’s a bonus of a 32L frunk.

What do you think of IM6 design? It’s very curvy, but the surprise is at the back, which reminds us of the Aston Martin DBX. Those wheels look like those on the GWM Ora 07 Performance too, but overall the big MG is its own organic thing next to the conventional BYD and spaceship Xpeng.

In Thailand, the base Premium RWD powertrain has a motor at the rear making 295 PS (217 kW) and 450 Nm of torque, good for 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The battery is a 75 kWh lithium-ion NMC unit and claimed range is 450 km WLTP. Max charging rates are 11 kW AC and 153 kW DC, and there’s a 6.6 kW V2L function to power your accessories.

The Performance AWD gets another motor at the front for a total of 787 PS (572 kW), 802 Nm and a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.48 seconds. If this sounds like a lot, it is – the IM6 might be close to the Xpeng G6 and BYD Sealion 7 in size, but this level of performance is in Lotus Eletre territory.

Also an NMC unit, the battery capacity is 100 kWh and WLTP range is 505 km. As for charging, the Performance AWD’s max rate is 22 kW AC and 396 kW DC, and getting from 10-80% SoC takes less than 20 minutes. Top speed is 240 km/h, 40 km/h higher than the RWD.

The range-topper also gets air suspension that auto adjusts to three levels – normal, 20 mm higher or 50 mm lower – according to driving mode. The IM6 comes with four-wheel steering and disc brakes with orange calipers from Continental. Wheels are 20-inch for the RWD and 21-inch for the Performance AWD, which also gets a more conventional/sporty design with a black finish.

The IM6 is very well-equipped, and standard kit includes all-around acoustic glass all around, panoramic roof, flush door handles, power boot with kick-to-open, NFC key card, synthetic leather on the seats that look like a sofa (or bread!), eight-way powered driver’s seat with lumbar, six-way powered front passenger seat, ventilated front seats and a 26.3-inch main screen.

The controls on the centre console are also in a screen, but there are two stalks, one for gear selection. Other equipment includes a surround view camera, 20-speaker sound system, 256-colour ambient lighting, dual-zone automatic air con with PM2.5 filter and rear vents, and a wireless phone charger. Of course, there’s also wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus the full ADAS pack.

In Thailand, the IM6 Premium RWD is priced at 1,349,900 baht (RM167,008) while the Performance AWD costs 1,749,900 baht (RM216,493). MG Thailand has a lifetime warranty for the EV battery, motor and control unit. The rest of the car is protected for five years or 160,000 km.

Being a CBU imported EV with no existing stock, don’t expect this car’s price to be below RM300k under MITI’s new regulations, but you’re getting a high level of kit and performance here. IM’s Malaysian debut “highlights SAIC Motor Malaysia’s broader direction as it expands beyond conventional and electrified powertrains into next-generation premium EVs,” the company says.

So, what do you think of the MG IM6’s design and specs? If you’re heading to KLIMS 2026, which opens to the public today till June 21, check it out at the MG booth.

GALLERY: MG IM6 at KLIMS 2026

GALLERY: MG IM6 at BIMS 2025

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