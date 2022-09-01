In Aston Martin, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 1 September 2022 4:50 pm / 0 comments

The Aston Martin DBX707 – the most powerful luxury SUV in the world – has arrived in Malaysia, priced from RM1,098,000 before taxes, duties, options and customisations.

Under the hood is a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 with 707 PS with 900 Nm, driving all four wheels. That’s a whopping 157 PS and 200 Nm of torque more than the standard DBX. The increased output is courtesy of revised engine mapping and new ball bearing turbos.

Depending on driving mode selected, up to 100% of that power can be sent to the rear wheels. Underneath the car, aside from the active valve exhaust system for a more dramatic start-up, the electronic limited-slip differential has been strengthened to cope with the increased output.

The engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox with a multi-plate wet clutch for quicker gear changes. The gearbox is essentially similar to AMG’s Speedshift MCT 9G gearbox that made its debut in the W213 E63. The powertrain also features a lightweight, one-piece carbon fibre drive shaft.

With a new launch control system, 0-100 km/h is done in 3.3 seconds – making it as quick as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and quicker than the Lamborghini Urus. Keep your foot planted firmly on the throttle and you’ll see a top speed of 310 km/h.

Braking performance comes from carbon ceramic rotors, with six-pot calipers in the front and single-pot calipers at the rear. The DBX707 features adaptive triple-chamber air suspension just like the standard DBX, but with revalved dampers and recalibrated springs. With the air suspension, ride height can be raised up to 45 mm or lowered by 30 mm.

Aesthetically, the DBX707 differentiates itself from the standard DBX with an even larger front grille with double horizontal slats. The daytime running lights have been slimmed down, along with the addition of a new front splitter. At the rear, the DBX707 is fitted with a new rear diffuser, new rear spoiler and now features quad exhaust tailpipes, unlike the dual-exit setup in the standard DBX.

As standard in the launch edition, the DBX707 is fitted with 22-inch gloss black diamond turned wheels, wrapped with 285/40 front and 325/35 rear Pirelli P Zero tyres. Also on is a gloss black exterior package, with roof rails, door mirror caps, window surrounds, front splitter, rear diffuser and spoiler finished in gloss black.

Soft-close doors are now standard items on the DBX707 and stepping inside, you’d be greeted by an interior furnished with a mix of leather and Alcantara. There are three interior themes available – Accelerate, Inspire, and Sport.

The front seats are 16-way electrically-adjustable items with heated function, while Alcantara is used on the headlining. On the dashboard is a 12.3-inch TFT digital instrument cluster along with a 10.25-inch infotainment display. Other features include wireless charging, 64-colour ambient lighting, four USB ports, with sound provided by the 14-speaker, 800 watt Aston Martin Premium Audio System.