2024 GWM Ora 07 Performance EV – 408 PS/680 Nm, 483 km range WLTP; arriving in Malaysia this month

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Mick Chan / June 7 2024 2:01 pm

Great Wall Motor Malaysia has announced that the Ora 07 Performance electric vehicle is due to arrive in the country by the end of this month, following the Malaysian market launch of the Ora 07 in April this year.

Priced at RM189,800 excluding on-road costs, the Ora 07 Performance is the more potent of the two variants, the other being the Ora 07 Long Range that is priced at RM169,800.

The Ora 07 Performance packs a dual-motor electric powertrain to bring all-wheel-drive, with outputs of 408 PS and 680 Nm, enabling a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. Its 83.5 kWh battery offers up to 483 km on the WLTP testing standard.

Matched with the Long Range variant on the Performance is its fast charging capability, both able to take up to 88 kW of DC charging which requires 32 minutes to bring a 30% to 80% state of charge. Meanwhile, this model also takes up to 11 kW of AC charging, which requires a quoted 15 hours, and conversely, up to 3.3 kW of vehicle-to-load (V2L) power supply.

Wheels are 19 inch units of a five-oval design on the Ora 07 Performance, shod in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres measuring 235/45R19 front and rear. The higher-output variant is also denoted by red brake calipers.

Inside, the Ora 07 gets a digital, hooded instrument binnacle that houses a 10.25-inch display, while infotainment is provided by a 12.3-inch central display that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For mobile device charging, there is a Qi wireless charing pad.

Further conveniences include keyless entry and start, a head-up display, power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage functions, ambient lighting with a rhythm mode to go with the music being played, an 11-speaker Infinity sound system, a 360-degree camera system and a hands-free powered boot lid.

Safety features on the Ora 07 consist of autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, an Intelligent Evade system that allows more space in the lane for large vehicles such as lorries, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, traffic sign recognition, park assist and auto high beam.

The brown leather upholstery pictured here is specific to the Performance variant, however buyers of the single-motor Long Range variant (black as standard) may upgrade to this upholstery at a cost of RM2,500. The GWM Ora 07 Performance, as well as the Long Range variant, are covered by a six-year, 150,000 km warranty, with an eight-year, 180,000 km warranty on the battery and drive motor.

GWM Ora 07 Performance in Malaysia

GALLERY: GWM Ora 07 Long Range in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.