KLIMS 2026 visitor guide – ticket prices, free days, where to park, free shuttle buses, opening hours

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / June 12 2026 6:50 pm

The Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 opens its doors to the public today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), and it runs for 10 days until June 21. Themed ‘Beyond Mobility’, the 11th edition promises something for everyone; not just car enthusiasts and/or buyers.

You can read about all the show’s attractions here and headline debuts/previews/launches from each carmaker here. Why not bring your family and friends along for a great day out? Here’s some useful information before you go there.

KLIMS 2026 ticket prices and where to buy

Admission is free on Monday the 15th, Tuesday the 16th and Thursday the 18th only. On all other days, tickets cost RM30 for adults and RM15 for students (with a valid student ID), OKU and senior citizens (above 60). Children under 12 enter for free. If you took part in the first-ever KLIMS Run on May 17, you would have a complimentary ticket to the show.

Planning to visit more than once? You can get an Unlimited Access Pass that covers all 10 days at just RM80. Travelling in a group? You can get a five-pax bundle pass at RM100.

Tickets can be purchased on the official KLIMS website or on-site – you’ll find the ticket counter on Level 2 of MITEC.

KLIMS 2026 opening hours

KLIMS 2026 runs for 10 days from June 12-21. The show is open 10am-8pm on Monday the 15th, Tuesday the 16th and Thursday the 18th; 10am-10pm on all other days.

KLIMS 2026 – getting there by car and where to park

MITEC is located in the KL Metropolis/Dutamas area off Kuala Lumpur’s Jalan Duta – just type ‘MITEC’ into Waze or Google Maps and you’re good to go!

You may park at MITEC itself (RM10 first hour/RM15 max per day), MITI basement parking (RM5 first three hours/RM2 subsequent hour/RM20 12 hours), Matrade open car park (RM5 first two hours/RM2 subsequent hour/RM15 max per day) or the MET Corporate Towers basement parking (weekdays: free first hour/RM4 subsequent hour/RM15 max per day, weekends and public holidays: RM5 per entry).

Depending on when you go, the MITEC car park may be full, so if you do choose to park elsewhere, you’ll be pleased to know that shuttle vans are available from the Matrade open car park and the National Hockey Stadium. The KLIMS organiser is also providing a van whose loop includes stops at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan, the Syariah court, MITI, Matrade, Publika, Hyatt Midtown and LHDN Jalan Duta.

KLIMS 2026 – getting there by public transport

There will be free shuttle buses from Titiwangsa MRT and Pasar Seni LRT stations. The former is part of the MRT Putrajaya Line and Titiwangsa is a rail hub that also connects to the LRT Ampang Line and KL Monorail, so it’s accessible to many. Pasar Seni is also an interchange with the MRT Kajang Line.

KLIMS 2026 hall layout and exhibitors

KLIMS 2026’s main exhibition is sprawled over two floors of MITEC – Level 1 (which is the ground floor) and Level 2. Car club gatherings, test drives and other outdoor activities will take place outside the building on Level 1.

KLIMS 2026 programme

As you can see, there are a lot of activities and performances lined up throughout the 10 days. Note that these are subject to change.

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