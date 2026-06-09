Experience the best of mobility in Malaysia with new cars, test drives and more at KLIMS 2026, June 12-21!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 9 2026 6:37 pm

Just days to go before the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) races back to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from June 12 to 21. The country’s premier mobility showcase has plenty to offer visitor from all walks of life, from families looking for a fun day out to serious motoring enthusiasts.

At the event, you can expect to witness the latest in automotive innovation, design and technology. Of course, there will be plenty of new cars that will be launched from a large roster of brands, both local and foreign, and you’ll be one of the first people in Malaysia to see them in the metal.

But don’t just see them – test drives are also on offer, with over 70 cars available at the event. So, if you’re looking to buy a new car, this is the best place to try your options back-to-back. This even includes off-road vehicles, as an Urban Play obstacle course – available from June 12 to 14 – will let you ride in your prospective purchase as it gets tested to the limit in a safe environment.

Beyond the vehicles you can actually buy, KLIMS will be a showcase of advancements that are just on the horizon, including concepts that point to future design directions and technologies. You can also enter yourself into a racing simulator challenge to win some exciting prizes, as well as trying your hand at a flight simulator – after all, mobility isn’t just about land transport.

And that’s not all. There are a variety of activities catering to young petrolheads and the young at heart, such as a remote control track to test your latest and greatest toys, a hobby market and even a live automotive podcast recording. You can also check out some awesome cars as part of a car club gathering featuring more than 200 vehicles, plus a KLIMS Modified Car Battle on June 13 and 14 that will see the best tuned machines in Malaysia go head-to-head.

Motorsports fans have something to look forward to as well, because KLIMS has collaborated with Sepang International Circuit to bring its collection of race cars (yes, including Formula cars) and bikes, and you will even get a chance to meet with teams and drivers. And as for the young ones, a Pokémon Pokopia truck will let you play the latest entry into the highly successful video game franchise on the Nintendo Switch 2.

So whether you are a dyed-in-the-wool car enthusiast or not, there’s plenty for you to do at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), held from June 12 to 21 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Entrance is free on Monday (15th), Tuesday (16th) and Thursday (18th), with tickets costing RM30 on all other days.

Groups of visitors (i.e. families) will be able to take advantage of a 5-Pax Bundle pass that costs RM100, saving you RM10 on each ticket. And hardcore fans can score an Unlimited Access pass for just RM80 across all ten days, costing just RM11.40 per day. Registrations are open here.

Here’s the best part – visitors will be entered into a lucky draw* with a chance to win prizes worth up to RM125,000, including the grand prize of a brand new Perodua Bezza! For more information, visit the official KLIMS 2026 website or its socials on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*Open to all ticket holders aged 18 and above