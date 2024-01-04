2024 Ora 07 EV launched in Thailand – sporty fastback sedan; up to 640 km range; fr RM175k; Malaysia next?

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, International News / By Gerard Lye / January 4 2024 10:29 am

The Great Wall Motor (GWM) Ora 07 was launched in Thailand during last year’s Thailand International Auto Expo. Also known as the Lightning Cat or Grand Cat, the 07 is a fully electric fastback sedan built on GWM’s Lemon E platform and is available in two variants.

The line-up starts with the Long Range that retails at 1.299 million baht (RM174,648), followed by the Performance at 1.499 million baht (RM201,655). These figures factor in the GWM’s price subsidy agreement with the Thailand government, which also saw the Good Cat become cheaper as a result. Without subsidies, the 07’s actual price is up to 282,611 baht (RM38,040) more.

Both variants of the 07 are equipped with an 83.5-kWh ternary lithium battery, which powers a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque in the Long Range. Meanwhile, the Performance comes with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup providing 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 680 Nm. The Performance will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and has a top speed of 180 km/h compared to the Long Range that maxes out at 170 km/h.

In terms of range, the Long Range provides up to 640 km (NEDC standard) on a single charge, while the Performance offers 550 km. GWM didn’t provide detailed charging information, but the 07’s battery can get from a 30-80% state of charge in over 30 minutes via DC fast charging. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) is also present, allowing owners to power accessories.

Drivers will have no shortage of modes to play with, including Eco, Well Being, Normal, Sport and Individual – the Performance variant also gets an additional Sport+ option. The steering system also gets three modes, namely Light, Comfort and Sport. There’s also auto brake hold for the electronic parking brake and a one-pedal driving mode.

The 07 Long Range can be ordered with a white or grey exterior, while the Performance gets an additional purple option. Standard equipment on the former includes 18-inch alloy wheels (235/50 profile tyres), LED headlamps with auto high beam, LED DRLs, LED taillights, rear LED fog lamps, an active shutter grille, rain-sensing wipers and a panoramic glass roof.

Inside, the Long Range gets a black interior, ambient lighting, synthetic leather seat upholstery, powered front seats, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, automatic air-conditioning (with PM2.5 filter, dehumidifier and air quality control system), a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), 11 speakers and telematics with a companion app.

Step up to the Performance and the kit list is improved with 19-inch alloys (235/45 profile tyres), a rear active spoiler, a powered tailgate, enhanced ambient lighting, improved front seats (welcome system, lumbar support, ventilation and massage functions), a head-up display as well as a dedicated amplifier for the sound system. Performance buyers also have two interior themes to choose from, including brown (with the purple or grey exterior) and black (with the white or grey exterior).

The safety and driver assistance features are nearly identical for both variants of the 07 and include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control with cornering assist and traffic jam assist, front and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, manoeuvre emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centring, wisdom dodge system, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert with braking, hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Only the Performance gets six parking sensors on the front and rear of the electric vehicle (EV), whereas it’s just four on each end for the Long Range). The range-topper also comes with park assist and automatic reversing assistance.

While the Ora line-up in Thailand has grown to include both the 07 and Good Cat, the latter is the only EV from the brand that we have here. Perhaps we’ll also welcome the 07/Grand Cat/Lightning Cat this year – are you looking forward to this happening?

GALLERY: GWM Ora Grand Cat preview in Thailand

GALLERY: GWM Ora Lightning Cat

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.