20 June 2022 1:32 pm

According to a report by Headlightmag, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Ora Good Cat is now cheaper in Thailand due to incentives provided by the government to stimulate demand for electric vehicles.

The Good Cat was launched in Thailand last November and saw a price cut of up to 16% in March thanks to subsidies and additional value-added tax (VAT) reduction privileges provided by the government.

The latest price drop is in accordance with lower excise tax (down to 2% from 8%) and import duty adjustments on fully-imported (CBU) and locally-assembled (CKD) EVs announced by the Thailand government in February this year.

Referring to our report in March, the Good Cat with subsidies factored in retailed at 828,500 baht (RM103,458) for the base Tech variant, while the mid-range Pro was 898,500 baht (RM112,195), and the range-topping Ultra sold for 1.0385 million baht (RM129,676).

All three variants feature a front electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 210 Nm of torque, but where the Tech and Pro offer a range of 400 km (NEDC standard) from a 47.8-kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery, the Ultra has a 63.1-kWh battery for an increased range of 500 km.

Now, with the tax and duty reductions, the Tech is priced at 763,000 baht (RM95,279), which is 65,500 (RM8,179) or 7.9% less than before. As for the Pro, it goes for 828,500 baht (RM103,458) or 7.8% less, while the Ultra sees a reduction of 79,500 baht (RM9,927) or about 7.6% to fall below the million-baht mark at 959,000 baht (RM119,754).

The report notes GWM will begin delivering Good Cat units with the new prices after gaining the approval from Thailand’s excise department, which will take approximately three to four weeks to complete. The Good Cat is a CBU model in Thailand and the new prices don’t appear to be accompanied by any changes to specifications.

In Malaysia, we’re still waiting for the Good Cat to be launched, which is expected to take place sometime this month if we refer to an earlier report. An Ultra variant is currently being listed on the the Flux car subscription service, in case you’re interested.

