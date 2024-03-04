2024 Ora 07 previewed in Malaysia – two variants, up to 640 km EV range; Tesla Model 3, BYD Seal rival

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Gerard Lye / March 4 2024 10:50 am

After opening the order books for the Ora 07 just a few days ago, GWM Malaysia has now previewed the electric vehicle (EV) ahead of an official launch. The 07, which is also known as the Lightning Cat or Grand Cat, will be offered here in two variants: Long Range (pictured here) and Performance.

Both feature an 83.5-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, with the Long Range variant providing up to 640 km following the NEDC standard. The base option comes with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque for a top speed of 170 km/h.

Stepping up to the Performance nets you a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup providing 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 680 Nm, enabling a higher top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h time of 4.3 seconds. This heightened level of performance does come at the cost of range, which drops to 550 km.

GWM Malaysia didn’t provide detailed charging information, but it should be similar to the 07 sold in Thailand, which is available with the same two powertrain options. The 07 supports AC charging (Type 2) at up to 11 kW while peak DC fast charging (CCS) peaks at 88 kW. There’s also support for vehicle-to-load (V2L) at up to 3.3 kW to power accessories.

In terms of size, the 07 measures 4,871 mm long, 1,862 mm wide, 1,500 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,870 mm. These figures are comparable to the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, both of which the 07 competes against.

The 07 is built on GWM’s Lemon platform and boasts an aerodynamic fastback shape with a drag coefficient of just 0.22. Do you like the look? Does it remind of you of another vehicle from a German brand? That’s a debate that belongs in the comments, so share your thoughts down below.

Key cues include oval-shaped LED lighting units at the front and rear, 18- or 19-inch wheels, an active rear spoiler, frameless door windows and a good helping of chrome accents. On the inside, you’ll find simple horizontal dashboard that accommodates a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, the latter spread across three binnacle pods.

There’s also a T-shaped centre console which is angled and has a hollowed-out section underneath for a storage cubby and power outlets. Overhead is a large panoramic sunroof, while other features include leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a powered tailgate, powered front seats with massaging function, an 11-speaker Harman Infinity sound system as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The 07 will come with with advanced driver assistance systems including lane departure system, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, intelligent evasion, traffic sign recognition and more.

Three exterior colours will be offered to customers, namely Crystal Purple, Amethyst Gray and Jade White, with black and brown being the interior colours. As reported previously, customers who place an early booking will receive a limited-time offer of a five-year free maintenance package (inclusive of parts and labour).

We were told that the 07 will be launched very soon, although GWM Malaysia isn’t giving an exact date for now or even any indication of pricing for that matter. Would you pick this over comparable EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.