Ora 07 launching in Malaysia in Q1 2024 – single-, dual-motor variants; up to 640 km EV range, 408 PS

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has confirmed the Ora 07 will be officially launched in the first quarter of 2024. The electric vehicle (EV) was previously teased by the company earlier this year but there wasn’t much in the way of details at the time.
Thankfully, GWM Malaysia has provided some preliminary details of the Ora 07 to go along with its announcement. Firstly, the EV will come in two configurations, with the first featuring a single electric motor and 640 km of range. Meanwhile, the other option comes with two electric motors for all-wheel drive as well as a range of 550 km.
The range figures (NEDC standard) correspond to the two variants of the Ora 07 sold in Thailand, both with an 83.5-kWh ternary lithium battery. In Thailand, the line-up starts with the Long Range that has a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque. This is followed by the Performance which has a total system output of 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 680 Nm.
No word on Malaysian pricing for now, but the Ora 07 in Thailand retails for between 1.299-1.499 million baht (RM172k-RM199k). When launched, the Ora 07 will be the brand’s second EV to be sold here, with the first being the Good Cat.
“We are thrilled to bring the ORA 07 to Malaysia, reinforcing our commitment to providing our customers with top-notch, eco-friendly transportation options,” said Cui Anqi, managing director of GWM Malaysia “The Malaysian market holds tremendous potential, and we believe ORA 07 will attract customers seeking uniqueness,” he added.
