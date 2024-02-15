Ora Good Cat EV now available in Pistachio Green for Malaysia – specific two-tone interior, only for 500 Ultra

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 15 2024 1:19 pm

Great Wall Motor Malaysia has announced that the Pistachio Green exterior for the Ora Good Cat, first showcased here last May, is now available, with shipments of the EV in the particular shade having arrived in the country.

As previously mentioned, the special green tone is only available on the higher 500 Ultra variant, which is priced at RM169,800 (without registration and insurance). There is of course a base 400 Pro model, which goes for RM139,800 (also without registration and insurance), but without the pastel-like green option.

What else do you get by going with the colour? Well, an interior with a specific two-tone colour scheme, in this case light cream for the upholstery and pastel green for the dash/door card panelling and seat accents, with orange highlights providing contrast. There’s also an added paw print motif on the front of the centre armrest to go with the feline theme.

As for equipment, it’s as that specified on the 500 Ultra, and items on the kit list include a multi-function steering wheel, two USB ports for the front occupants, one USB outlet for the rear occupants, one USB port for the digital video recorder plus another power outlet, a seven-inch multi-information display with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Both the 400 Pro and 500 Ultra feature a 143 PS/210 Nm front-mounted electric motor, which can get the EV from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds an on to a top speed of 152 km/h. They differ in terms of battery capacity and battery composition.

The 400 Pro has a 47.8 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which offers up to 400 km of range (NEDC cycle, which is around 20% less than on the WLTP test protocol). Charging the battery to full via the 6.6 kW AC route takes eight hours, and DC charging at 60 kW takes 46 minutes to get the battery from zero to an 80% state-of-charge.

As for the 500 Ultra, it has a 63.1 kWh ternary lithium battery, which offers up to 500 km of travel range (NEDC). Via AC, it can be fully charged in around 10 hours, while DC fast charging at 60 kW gets the battery from a 0-80% state-of-charge in around 40 minutes.

