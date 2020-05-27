In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 27 May 2020 4:32 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz clearly isn’t keen on BMW having its own way today, the latter having released several facelifts and product updates over the past 24 hours. Instead, Stuttgart has fired a shot across the bow with the unveiling of its facelifted C238 E-Class Coupé and A238 Cabriolet, which come with the same comprehensive updates as their sedan and wagon siblings.

This means that the two-door models get an identical front end makeover, consisting of a downturned grille with chrome pins and a dinner plate-sized badge as standard. It is flanked by flatter trapezoidal LED headlights, the Multibeam versions of which feature arrow-shaped daytime running lights. The bonnet is unchanged, however, which leads to an awkward shutline that doesn’t gel with the other elements.

The rear end rework isn’t quite so comprehensive and is limited to square graphics for the LED tail lights. Mercedes has also added more aerodynamic wheel options as well as new colours, including high-tech silver, graphite grey metallic, mojave silver and designo patagonia red.

Inside, there are new steering wheel designs, including a distinctive three twin-spoke design for AMG Line models. These incorporate capacitive sensors for both the touchpads and the hands-off detection feature, the latter allowing drivers to simply hold the wheel when driving semi-autonomously. Buyers can also choose two new decorative trim options – open-pore grey ash wood and aluminium with a carbon fibre pattern.

Just like the four- and five-door E-Class models, the Coupé and Cabriolet receive the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system. The latest version comes with a few off-kilter additions for the “Hey Mercedes” voice control system, such as a snow report for popular skiing destinations, a quiz of the capitals of the world and even the latest horoscopes.

The upgrade in in-car technology also includes a bump in screen sizes. Instead of the previous analogue instrument cluster and seven-inch centre display, the facelifted E-Class gets twin 10.25-inch displays as standard equipment, with the centre one now touch-sensitive. Of course, you can still opt for a Widescreen Cockpit, with 12.3-inch screens and a flush glass cover.

Safety has also been given a boost with the addition of navigation-based Distronic adaptive cruise control that can adjust the speed based on live traffic information, along with crossing traffic detection for the autonomous emergency braking system and a door opening warning.

Under the bonnet lie a range of updated engines, all offered with a 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system. Now integrated into the transmission (instead of the engine) to allow it to be fitted to a wider range of engines, the latest version adds 15 kW (20 PS) and 180 Nm of electric boost.

This system is found on the new OM654M, a version of the existing OM654 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel with a number of key changes, including a new crankshaft that increases the stroke and, in turn, raises the displacement from 1,950 to 1,993 cc. It also gets increased fuel injection pressure, twin variable geometry turbochargers, sodium-filled piston cooling ducts and an electric coolant compressor.

All in all, the engine delivers peak power of 265 PS, while a close-coupled nitrous oxide storage catalytic converter, a specially-coated particulate filter and twin selective catalytic reduction systems reduce harmful emissions. From launch, however, the E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet will only be offered with the outgoing 1,950 cc engine – without the mild hybrid system – in the E 220 d, making 194 PS and 400 Nm of torque.

The OM656 3.0 litre straight-six in the E 400 d also remains and produces 340 PS and 700 Nm. On the petrol side, the M264 2.0 litre four-pot will continue to be offered, with outputs of 197 PS and 320 Nm in the E 200 and 258 PS and 370 Nm in the E 300 (both now get the outgoing E 350‘s 14 PS/150 Nm belt-driven starter/generator). No word yet on whether the sedan and wagon’s new M254 engine will be offered here.

As with those two models, the M256 3.0 litre straight-six makes its debut with the facelifted cooking model, having previously been offered on the CLS 450, GLE 450 and S 450. Replacing the M276 V6 in the E 450 4Matic, it makes 367 PS and 500 Nm and comes with a 22 PS/250 Nm version of the EQ Boost system. An improved nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission is standard fitment.

The same M256 engine with a second electrically-driven compressor has been retained on the Mercedes-AMG E 53, making an unchanged 435 PS and 520 Nm and paired with an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G gearbox and AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive. The car comes with AMG Ride Control+ air suspension and, for the first time on a 53 model, an optional AMG Dynamic Plus package with Race and Drift modes.

Another feature previously limited to the V8-powered 63 models is the Panamericana grille with vertical slats, joining the standard AMG Line bodykit, unique quad exhausts and new 19- and 20-inch aero wheel options. Inside, there are AMG-specific upholstery and instrumentation designs, AMG-specific screens in the infotainment system and an AMG Performance steering wheel with larger paddle shifters.

