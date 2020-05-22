In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 22 May 2020 1:38 pm / 0 comments

In just five days, Mercedes-Benz will present the facelifted versions of the C238 E-Class Coupé and A238 Cabriolet, and the company has released teasers ahead of their debuts. The two-door models will be unveiled two months after the sedan and estate models, which introduced a bold new look and a smorgasbord of the latest technologies.

Unfortunately, the image provided doesn’t show much new with the cars, although the Coupé at the back – which we’re assuming is the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ – sports the Panamericana grille previously reserved for Affalterbach’s top-dog 63 models.

We do know, however, that the front end will get the same comprehensive rework as the sedan, which received reshaped headlights and a new trapezoidal grille. The rear nip and tuck won’t be quite so thorough, however, with the changes limited to new OLED graphics, according to recent spyshots.

Expect the interior to feature a range of new steering wheels, with AMG Line models getting a radical twin-spoke design. These will be fitted with capacitive touchpads to control the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which made its debut in the W177 A-Class.

The latest version will come with a few off-kilter additions for the “Hey Mercedes” voice control system, such as a snow report for popular skiing destinations, a quiz of the capitals of the world and even the latest horoscopes. Safety has also been given a boost with the addition of navigation-based Distronic adaptive cruise control that can adjust the speed based on live traffic information, along with crossing traffic detection for the autonomous emergency braking system and a door opening warning.

Engines will almost certainly be shared with the sedan and include the new M256 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mill, which will come with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that adds 20 PS and 180 Nm of boost upon acceleration. This will replace both the M264 and M274 four-pots in the range, whereas the M256 3.0 litre straight-six, also with mild hybrid technology, will supersede the M276 V6 found in the E 450.

These engines will have power outputs ranging from 156 PS to 367 PS, while the E 53’s uprated M256, which makes 435 PS and 520 Nm of torque (with an additional 22 PS and 250 Nm from the mild hybrid system) will remain unchanged. As for the diesels, the OM654 2.0 litre four-cylinder and OM656 3.0 litre straight-six will soldier on but with upgraded emission control systems, with outputs from 160 PS to 330 PS.

