In BMW, Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 27 May 2020 2:43 pm / 0 comments

BMW has announced that the its F39 X2 xDrive25e plug-in hybrid – which was revealed in January alongside the F48 X1 xDrive25e variant – will be making its market debut in July.

The PHEV version introduces design cues that will be featured on all X2 variants from July onwards. These include a new front end with new surface styling. Fresh elements include a restyled bumper that omit the fog lights, replacing these with a bad weather light – to aid visibility in adverse weather conditions – integrated into the standard LED headlights.

The front end also features high-gloss black design elements, including a new high-gloss black surround for the lower air intakes. The hybrid, which will be available in Advantage, Advantage Plus, M Sport and M Sport X equipment lines, also introduces a new exterior colour, Phytonic Blue.

The hybrid X2 is powered by a B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 125 PS at 5,000 to 5,500 rpm and 220 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 3,800 rpm, with a six-speed Steptronic automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

The mill is aided by an eDrive synchronous electric motor producing 95 PS and 165 Nm at 100 to 3,900 rpm, and this sends power to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission. The system offers a combined output of 220 PS and 385 Nm of torque, and performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 195 km/h. The xDrive25e is capable of running up to 135 km/h on electric drive alone.

A 295 volt lithium-ion battery, with a gross energy content of 10 kWh, provides the X2 hybrid with up to 57 km (on a NEDC cycle, and up to 53 km on WLTP) of pure electric driving range.

Tn terms of charging times, the vehicle’s 3.7 kWh onboard charger allows the battery unit to be fully charged in five hours (or to 80% in 3.8 hours) when plugged into a conventional household socket. If a BMW i Wallbox is utilised, a full charge at 3.7kW (16A/230V) takes around 3.2 hours (or to 80% capacity in 2.4 hours).

The lithium-ion battery, which is located under the rear seats, means that the hybrid variant loses a litle in boot space, in this case 60 litres less than the regular X2‘s 470 litres. However, the automaker says that in the primarily used area, storage space remains exactly the same. With the 40:20:40 folding seat brought down, luggage capacity is ncreased from 410 to up to 1,290 litres.

Standard equipment for the xDrive25e, which sits 10 mm lower than the regular petrol variants, includes an acoustic pedestrian protection warning, two-zone automatic climate control with pre-conditioning remotely activated from a smartphone via BMW Connected as well as 17-inch five-twin spoke alloys and 225/55 series tyres.