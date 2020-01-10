In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 10 January 2020 10:58 am / 2 comments

BMW has launched two new plug-in hybrids in Germany, the pair being the F48 X1 xDrive25e and the new F39 X2 xDrive25e. Both compact crossovers share the same electrified powertrain, comprising a B38 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 125 PS and 220 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

A separate electric motor producing 95 PS and 165 Nm of torque is also fitted, sending power to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission. Combined, the system produces 220 PS and 385 Nm of torque, which also enables hybrid-specific all-wheel drive. With that, the X1 xDrive25e does the century sprint in 6.9 seconds, whereas the X2 xDrive25e gets to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. Top speed is 193 km/h and 195 km/h respectively.

Both PHEVs are equipped with the automaker’s latest high-voltage lithium-ion battery cell technology, which has a gross energy content of 10 kWh. This provides up to 57 kilometres of pure electric driving range, and through the 3.7 kWh onboard charger, the battery can be fully juiced in five hours (or 80% in 3.8 hours) when plugged into a conventional household socket. Fast-charging is also available through the BMW i Wallbox. A full charge takes less than 3.2 hours (or 80% in 2.4 hours).

As with most PHEVs, the lithium-ion battery is positioned under the rear seats, which eats slightly into the boot space. The X1 xDrive25e’s boot space is rated at 450 litres, down from the original capacity of 505 litres. BMW hasn’t revealed the X2 xDrive25e’s boot space, but the regular model gets 470 litres of space.

All in, the average fuel consumption for both cars is between 2.1 to 1.9 litres per 100 km, with CO2 emissions between 48 and 43 grammes per km. Combined power consumption for the former is 14.3 to 13.8 kWh per 100 km, while the X2 is 14.2 to 13.7 kWh per 100 km.

Both plug-in hybrid SUVs come on the back of BMW’s aggressive electrification plans. The company aims to have more than one million electrified vehicles electrified by the end of 2021, and 25% of cars sold in Europe to feature electrified powertrains.