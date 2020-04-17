In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 17 April 2020 3:22 pm / 1 comment

Volkswagen has announced it will introduce a facelift for the second-generation Tiguan this year and has released an official sketch of the refreshed model. The MQB-based SUV’s new design matches up with what was seen in earlier spyshots, with strong influences from recent Volkswagen models like the Mk8 Golf and Atlas Cross Sport.

At the front, the pre-facelift car’s grille has been replaced with a more angular unit that integrates neatly with the reshaped headlamps, which carry a more expressive lighting signature within them. Volkswagen’s latest logo design is seen adorning the front grille as well.

A new front bumper is also part of the visual update, with a much wider lower intake that sweeps upwards in the corners into a pair of triangular-shaped “inlets.” On the current Tiguan, these decorative elements are kept separate and placed above the low-mounted fog lamps.

Current Volkswagen Tiguan

Previous spyshots indicate an R or R-Line version of the Tiguan will be also be made available, which gets a more aggressive bumper with an even larger lower intake. As for the rear, notable changes include tweaked taillights, a new tailgate-mounted logo, and a revised lower apron.

While details about interior changes are unknown, the facelifted Tiguan will likely get Volkswagen’s third-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3) that is already present in the latest B8 Passat. Aside from the “always online” infotainment system, expect a new steering wheel and material upgrades as well.

Volkswagen also pointed out that the Tiguan will receive a plug-in hybrid variant but did not disclose additional details. Reports indicate the variant will be called the GTE, and is said to feature a 1.4 litre turbocharged TSI engine, an electric motor, a lithium-ion battery, and a six-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.

