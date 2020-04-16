In Cars, Spyshots, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 16 April 2020 4:08 pm / 0 comments

The forthcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R has been sighted running high-speed tests at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany, seen at the same time as the Arteon R and the eighth-generation Golf R, according to our spy photographer source.

The high-performance version of the Volkswagen SUV had earlier been spotted undergoing tests as far back as 2016, and now the latest sighting sees the Tiguan R prepare to debut with visual updates that will bring the performance variant in line with the facelift for the rest of the Tiguan line-up.

The development unit here wears some camouflage tape on its front end to somewhat disguise the lines that identify this as part of the updated iteration of the Tiguan, though other aspects are in the open to see, such as the updated headlamp assembly with revised daytime running lights, though these appear to retain the current lower strip of LED indicators. The front bumper can be seen to house an intercooler in the centre.

The rear end of the Tiguan R appears to be largely unchanged too, though like the headlamps, the tail lamps could also be in for an update. Further down, the rear bumper appears to also wear the same set of shapes, though the lower half now features a continuous line that extends to both ends and arcs around the outside of the exhaust pipes, which are now dual ovals instead of the previously merged outlets.

As with the Golf R and Arteon R sighted testing around the same time, the Tiguan R will receive chassis revisions to better cope with the added performance, likely with uprated springs and dampers as well as bigger brakes with the R signature blue calipers. Said increased performance will come courtesy of the 2.0 litre turbo four cylinder that will also power the Golf R, which has been reported to output 333 PS.

Like in the Golf R, The Tiguan R will transmit its outputs to the road via a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic and 4Motion all-wheel-drive, and given that the Arteon R has been tipped for debut around the middle of this year, the similarly-ready Tiguan R should be making its premiere around the same time.