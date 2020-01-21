In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 21 January 2020 5:22 pm / 0 comments

The Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI isn’t due to make its debut until the Geneva Motor Show in March, but it looks like we won’t have to wait until then for more “concrete” details. Recently, an image posted on Instagram appears to show the power outputs for the upcoming hot hatch, along with other variants that will be part of the Golf line-up.

Based on the image, the new Golf GTI will pack 241 hp (245 PS or 180 kW), which is pretty close to what was previously reported by Autocar UK. The figure is less than the rumoured 255 hp (258 PS or 190 kW) from an updated version of the EA288 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, but is still an improvement over the outgoing Mk7 model that peaks at 227 hp (230 PS or 169 kW) with the Performance Package.

While the image quality isn’t the best, we can roughly make out some of the design elements that will be unique to the GTI, including a blacked-out, wide-wdith front intake with what appears to the lighting units arranged in chequered pattern (a la Renault Sport) in the corners.

Joining the regular Golf GTI is the Golf GTI TCR with 296 hp (300 PS or 221 kW), which also gets a similar front bumper, but with two body-coloured “tusks” instead of the RS-style lights. Contrary to a previous report, it appears Volkswagen will stick to the racing series branding despite cancelling its TCR programme in November last year, continuing the legacy of the model. Additionally, the horsepower count is certainly higher than 287 hp that was reported although it isn’t by much.

Next up, there’s the high-performance diesel variant dubbed the GTD with 197 hp (200 PS or 147 kW) that shares an identical front fascia as the GTI. For comparison, the previous GTD made 181 hp (184 PS or 135 kW).

Following this is the GTE, which was already announced during the initial reveal of the Mk8. The GTE features a 1.4 litre turbocharged engine and an electric motor that together serves up the same output as the petrol-powered GTI. It will be joined by a lesser eHybrid variant with 201 hp, with both cars using a 13-kWh lithium-ion battery that provides an EV range of approximately 60 km.

Last on the list is the range-topping, all-wheel drive Golf R that will apparently pack 329 hp (333 PS or 245 kW). The new Golf R shares a similar look with the TCR – including the same front “tusks”- and makes considerably more power than its predecessor that “only” had 296 hp (300 PS or 221 kW) at its disposal, though not close to the rumoured 400 hp.

While the image does look convincing, we won’t know if the numbers are absolutely accurate until Volkswagen reveals the performance Golf variants. As stated earlier, the Golf GTI is slated to debut at the Geneva Motor Show alongside the GTD, while the Golf R is said to make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

GALLERY: Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI spyshots