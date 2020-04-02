In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 2 April 2020 11:15 am / 0 comments

Despite its manufacturing shutdown until April 19, Volkswagen is forging ahead with the debuts of its plug-in hybrid models this year, the German automaker said in a statement. The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf leads the brand’s PHEV charge this year with both mainstream and performance GTE versions, followed by plug-in hybrid variants of the Arteon and the Tiguan SUV later on.

The electrified Mk8 Golf will feature different output levels for its two versions, with a difference of 40 PS between the two, said Volkswagen research and development board member Frank Welsch to Autocar in September. Producing 245 PS and 400 Nm in total system output, the Golf GTE makes 150 PS from its EA211 1.4 litre, turbocharged petrol engine and 85 kW from its electric motor and lithium-ion battery.

The Volkswagen Tiguan and Arteon plug-in hybrids are expected to arrive in their respective facelifted forms

The Tiguan and the Arteon have been spied undergoing development runs in the lead to the debuts of facelifted iterations of both, and in the case of the Arteon, the high-performance R version is expected to debut at the same time. Both facelifted models are expected to feature their respective PHEV variants, with both expected to debut in the later part of 2020.

The Tiguan PHEV variant has been some time in the making, with a development unit spotted running tests from as far back as March 2018 in its pre-facelift form. As with the Golf GTE, the plug-in hybrid Tiguan is expected to feature a 1.4 litre turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to an electric motor and a six-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Given the MQB underpinnings which also form the basis for the Arteon, the fastback four-door could similarly employ the 1.4 litre petrol-electric powertrain for its electrified version. Along with the fastback shape, a shooting brake version of the Arteon has also been spotted running road trials, and this sleeker-roofed estate is also likely to debut later this year.

