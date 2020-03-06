In Cars, Spyshots, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 6 March 2020 6:05 pm / 0 comments

It was previously reported that the Volkswagen Arteon could spawn a “shooting brake” version, and we know this to be true, seeing how a near-production-ready prototype of just such a model was spotted playing in the snow recently.

Now, our spy photographers have captured another very thinly disguised test unit undergoing testing, this time in a warmer climate without any snow stuck to the bodywork. As such, we get a much better look at the styling of the more practical and longer-roofed Arteon.

Unsurprisingly, the front end looks pretty much identical to a regular Arteon, as the design of the bumper, grille and headlamps are unchanged. The changes start from the A-pillar onwards, as the sloping roofline rises a bit taller than on the fastback model, making room for larger glass sections.

The roof leads into a more steeply raked window that is part of the wagon-styled Arteon’s tailgate, which features smaller taillights and a lipped section just below the newly-added rear wiper. The Arteon’s distinct character line that starts from the headlamp and runs above the door handles to the rear taillight is adapted for the “shooting brake” model as well.

The standard Arteon measures 4,862 mm long, 1,871 mm wide and 1,427 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,841 mm, and the wagon version should closely mimic those figures, with a few millimetres added on due to its new body. As both will use the MQB platform, expect similar powertrain and technology offerings as well.